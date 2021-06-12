NI head gardener at Arundel Castle, Martin Duncan, to feature in new series

Co Tyrone man has worked all around the world

Green fingers: Head Gardener at Arundel Castle, Martin Duncan from Omagh, is featured on ‘Great British Gardens’ on Monday

One of Britain’s most famous castles with grounds maintained and designed by a gardener from Co Tyrone is set to be featured on the new series of Great British Gardens on Monday.

Although he was born in Zimbabwe, Martin Duncan’s family is from Omagh, where his father worked as a doctor and where he first studied horticulture at Greenmount in Co Antrim.

The garden for which he is head gardener and landscape designer at Arundel Castle in west Sussex is known as one of the finest in Britain and where Mr Duncan (60) has undertaken a range of new initiatives.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “I designed the Stumpery Garden there and also created one of the largest annual tulip festivals in the country, which is usually held every spring.”

Mr Duncan (60) said it was an exciting experience being featured in the Channel 5 programme with presenter Carol Klein where his work on the garden is being celebrated.

“They filmed during the four seasons across the year so we got to do some lovely things like planting roses at different times,” he said.

It come after a year of lockdown where Mr Duncan has given virtual tours of the gardens to those who have been unable to visit.

Martin shows presenter Carol Klein around his domain

While working at Arundel Castle, Mr Duncan was awarded the prestigious Kew Guild Medal in 2018 for his services of outstanding merit in horticulture, something he described as a “wonderful honour” following his work in gardening around the world.

Having gone on to study landscape design in Wales after his initial training, Mr Duncan worked in a number of countries in Africa as a professional gardener. He worked for Queen Noor of Jordan for a period, where his son Alastair with wife Georgina was born, as well as in Bermuda and France.

“The people in Jordan are so friendly, travelling through my work has opened so many doors and opportunities to meet so many people for me,” he said.

Mr Duncan has also held similar head gardener roles for private residences in London and at Audley End, the English Heritage stately home in Essex.

Mr Duncan joined Arundel Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke of Norfolk, in 2009. “I’ve been there for 12 years which is longer than I’ve spent at most other places but I’ve developed some new ideas while I’ve been there,” he said.

When he met the Duke and Duchess of Norfolk, Mr Duncan said their “drive to develop the gardens further” drew him to the project. “There was such enormous potential,” he said.

The Arundel Castle gardens have also featured on the cover of numerous gardening magazines.

Martin’s mother still lives in Omagh. “I love coming back to Northern Ireland and keeping up the connection with friends and relatives,” he said.

Arundel Castle will be featured on Great British Gardens on Channel 5 on Monday at 9pm.