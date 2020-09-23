NI health officials criticised for using Twitter to announce Covid-19 case numbers

Mr Humpherson said it is mostly an issue of "awareness" that figures need to be published once quoted

The UK statistics regulator has had to "step in" multiple times during the pandemic to alert UK Government departments to "transgressions" when ministers have quoted data that is not then quickly made available to the public.

The head of the Office for Statistics Regulation described such incidents as "disappointing" and said the principle of ensuring such data is published must be "more strongly embedded".

Ed Humpherson, director general for regulation, said there has been a series of occasions when he has had to intervene by contacting a department to tell them underlying data which is quoted by senior figures should be made available.

He told the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "We still find occasions where rightly, a minister from any one of the four administrations, a minister will answer a question using information that they have available to them and that's quite appropriate and right. Sometimes that information isn't available publicly. And again that's fine, if they know the answer to the question they should give the answer.

"But we see that that is not then followed up by their departments making the data available publicly, and you'll know chair that we've stepped in on seven occasions because I always copy you in to the interventions."

Giving an example, he said he had to contact the Department of Health and Social Care in England when a figure for the distance people were travelling to get a Covid-19 test was quoted "quite widely in the public domain, but the underlying data weren't available".

In Northern Ireland he contacted health officials when the daily dashboard publication was suspended earlier this year.

He said: "I wrote to the head of the Department of Health in Northern Ireland and said, you know, it's not sufficient just to announce your numbers by Twitter, you need to put them out in a structured, orderly way."

He also had to contact NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government when data on antibody testing had been quoted but was not available in the public domain.