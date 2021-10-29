NI health service gets £200m boost in Stormont spending review allocations

The Northern Ireland health service is to receive an additional £200 million to address challenges within the system, the Department of Finance has said.

The extra funding comes as part of the October monitoring round allocations agreed by the Executive and will see £80 million injected into the service directly as part of easing Covid-19 pressures.

The minister Conor Murphy said £70 million will be used to fund staff pay awards requested by the Department of Health, while £30 million will be spent on tackling waiting lists.

As part of the funding, £15 million will support health trusts to maintain service delivery and £5 million in additional spending is reserved for expanding the Mental Health Support Fund.

Within the monitoring round, other Stormont departments will also see additional money, including funds for education, supporting the taxi industry and road maintenance.

Mr Murphy said while there was £223 million of funding available for allocation, bids from Stormont ministers outstripped supply following demands of £516 million.

Speaking following the allocation announcements, Mr Murphy said: “Covid has had a profound impact on our health service, compounding existing pressures and increasing waiting times for patients.

“Today I’m announcing an additional £200 million for the health service. £80 million will go towards addressing Covid-19 pressures on hospitals.

“£20.7 million is being allocated to the Department of Education. £7.7 million of this will support Special Educational Needs including asymptomatic testing, provision of Personal Protective Equipment and substitute cover.

“To assist the taxi sector which is experiencing a shortage of drivers, £500,000 is being provided to encourage new drivers to join the industry.

“As we go into the winter months, the £4 million bid roads maintenance and winter services such as gritting has been met in full.

“There are many competing demands on public spending and with bids totalling more than double the funding available, the Executive has had to prioritise.

“It isn’t possible to fund everything. As an Executive, we have collectively agreed that investment in the health service is paramount which is why almost 90% of the funding available is going to the Department of Health.”

Responding to the additional money, Health Minister Robin Swann said the allocation to health “reflects the scale of the challenges and pressures” facing the service.

"For that I am grateful,” Mr Swann added.

“In particular I am pleased that £70million has been allocated to allow for the implementation of the pay review body’s recommendation of a 3 per cent pay increase for staff.

“The immense work and sacrifice of our staff over the course of this pandemic is I know appreciated by everyone in our society and I will continue to do all I can to show that appreciation in concrete terms going forward.”

He added: “It would be remiss of me however not to reiterate that while additional allocations will always be welcome, a long-term solution to the needs of Health and Social Services here requires sustained and guaranteed funding over a number of years.

“I am heartened however that the message that a multi-year budget is essential, has been listened to by the UK Treasury.

“I will now liaise with the Finance Minister and Executive colleagues to explore the implications of the budget announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, for Health funding here going forward.”

Other allocations include £8.6 million for the department of agriculture, environment and rural affairs for Covid-19 schemes and Rural Business Community Fund, £4.2 million for the Executive Office for the Social Investment Fund & Financial Transaction Capital Interest Pressure, £3 million for the department of finance for the localised restrictions support scheme, £2 million for the department of justice for the Safer Communities Programme and Legal Aid Costs and £200,000 for the Northern Ireland Assembly for members costs.