NI health trust announces all Ulster Hospital emergency department visiting restricted to ‘maximise space’ as pressures intensify

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service investigating if eight deaths linked to delayed response times

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has announced all visiting to the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is restricted from Wednesday evening.

Posting on social media, the trust said the decision has been taken in order to maximise space for patients attending the department.

"Where necessary, vulnerable adults, children or palliative patients may be accompanied by one adult only,” they added.

"Thank you for understanding at this time.”

It comes amid increasing pressures in the health system here, with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service launching a probe to determine if delayed response times contributed to the deaths of eight people in the past three weeks.

The fatalities occurred between December 12 and the start of January, with four deaths currently being treated as serious adverse incidents, while the remaining four are being considered.

A spokesperson said each incident was reviewed by a NIAS internal Rapid Review Group (RRG) to determine if the incident should be notified as a serious adverse incident (SAI).

The first five of the eight incidents were identified between December 12 to 22.

A NIAS spokesperson said the incidents involved were where a response was delayed to a patient, in line with the categorisation of the call, and where a death was involved.

"Four of the five incidents have subsequently been notified as SAIs," they said.

"The fifth incident required further detail and will be reviewed on January 5, when a determination will be made as to whether it should be notified as a SAI."

Since December 24, a further three have been referred to the RRG for consideration to determine if they should be notified as SAIs.

Delays in transferring patients from ambulances to emergency departments has been a major problem here for months and is preventing paramedics from responding to other calls.

As many as 27 ambulances were queued outside emergency departments at one point on Wednesday morning, with 422 people awaiting admission to hospital.

The Department of Health said hospitals were "under severe strain" with demand for services outstripping capacity as the spread of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses add to existing pressure.

"It remains vital that services are used responsibly and that hospital discharge processes are followed when people are deemed well enough to leave," a spokesperson said.

It comes after an emergency department nurse told BBC Radio Ulster he would be "extremely worried” if any of his loved ones required hospital treatment.

Stephen McKenna told Good Morning Ulster that current conditions are "absolutely horrific".

"I would be extremely worried to the point where I would probably want to be with them every step of the way," he said.

"I can see why people want to be there [with their loved ones],"

"I would be really worried about leaving a grandparent, a mother, a sister, a brother in an emergency department for fear that they're going to be lying somewhere potentially distressed by other patients, potentially not getting the care they need because the staff are just completely overwhelmed."

The member of the Royal College of Nursing's emergency nurse network said medics are "now looking after people in corridors" with some patients being "nursed head to toe, top to tail, side by side, crammed into spaces".

"Across all emergency departments I have worked in in the north there are people literally lying and sitting side by side in conditions that would otherwise have been completely unacceptable just five years ago," Mr McKenna added.

Meanwhile, charity Age NI has called for the shortage of health workers in the social care sector to be addressed to relieve pressure on hospitals.

The charity's boss Linda Robinson warned staff shortages in hospitals were the "tip of the iceberg" compared with the situation in social care where staff retention is a serious problem and the “appalling” rates of pay.

She said a return to contingency measures used during the Covid pandemic could be looked at as a short-term solution.

"During Covid we made significant steps in changing things," Ms Robinson added.

"If we don't have enough staff to deliver one-to-one care in the community is there something in going back to the models that we had when we looked at [discharging patients to] hotels?

"We built a system in the Odyssey [Arena] to take that pressure out of those hospital beds.

"Lots of solutions have got to come forward."

Health authorities have asked patients and families to work with staff so that hospital beds and ambulances could be reserved for those most in need.

None of Northern Ireland's health trusts are meeting emergency department waiting time targets.

Difficulties discharging patients is causing bed shortages.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the Tory government needs to immediately reverse its “decade-long policy of cuts to the health service” and invest in health and social care.

He also confirmed he has written to NIAS requesting a meeting over the delayed response times.

The party’s health spokesperson also called for the DUP to get back around the Executive table urgently to work with others to provide the political leadership health workers are looking for.

Mr Gildernew warned the health and social care system “is breaking under the weight of more than a decade of Tory cuts to health and social care”.

“We need substantial investment into health and social care to pay workers a fair wage, to transform the system and bring to an end the cycle of services and health workers being overwhelmed,” he added.

The party’s health spokesperson said staff are “crying out” for political leadership as he called on the DUP to get back around the Executive table.

In a statement issued on Wednesday the Department Health warned the entire health system across Northern Ireland continues to experience “unprecedented pressures”.

It said many people experiencing “significant delays” in receiving care and treatment.

“Your support is vital at this critical time,” it continued.

“Please play your part to help keep services running this winter by choosing the service that is most appropriate for your symptoms.

“By doing so, you will be on your way to getting better quicker, and at the same time easing pressure on staff.

“Emergency Departments offer specialist care to those who are seriously ill or injured and to those whose life is at risk. In an emergency always dial 999.

“For other conditions, please consider other services, including Urgent Care Centres (which are now running in Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Downe Hospital and Craigavon Area Hospital), Minor Injury Units, GP Out of Hours, or your own GP.”