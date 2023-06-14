NI heatwave set to give way to thunderstorms and hail

Thunderstorms and hail are forecast to sweep across Northern Ireland as the current heatwave loosens its grip on the region.

A heatwave, which is defined as three or more days of temperatures above 25°C, was officially declared in parts of NI on Wednesday.

But the dry weather will give way to "thundery and unstable" conditions on Thursday and Friday, with Northern Ireland expected to experience between 20 and 25mm of rainfall within an hour and even some hail, before spreading to parts of western Scotland, the North West and North Wales.

A Met Office spokesperson has confirmed that warm weather is set to hold up over the next few days.

However, they said that while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year – most regions of UK will see temperatures drop below the official threshold.

Thursday will bring the same sunny, bright spells but with more cloud in the south west of the country as thunderstorms move in.

The spokesperson said: “There’s a chance later in the day of thunderstorms starting to encroach in the southern area of Northern Ireland.

“There is a possibility of heavier thundery showers later in the afternoon and into the evening.”

Parts of the country could see between 20 and 25mm of rain.

Further east, it is more likely to stay dry with some potential cloud.

Temperatures will reach around 25°C.

On Friday, the risk of showers continues, particularly in western areas. Temperatures will remain high but there is the continuing chance that there will be potential for heavy thundery showers and hail.

Into the weekend, the spokesperson said it was “looking likely that it will be relatively warm conditions, with showers and cloud perhaps affecting areas to the east more.”

It will still feel relatively warm but “perhaps less humid”.