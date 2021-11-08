NI high street voucher: Deadline to provide verification documents extended to November 12

Verification documents which must be submitted in order to receive the High Street Voucher scheme’s pre-paid debit card need to be provided by midnight on Friday November 12.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons confirmed the new deadline and said that over £42m has been spent using the Spend Local cards to date.

The November 12 deadline relates only to cases where applications have been unable to be automatically verified against government databases.

Further information has already been requested from these individuals to confirm they live in Northern Ireland and are over the age of 18, said the Department for the Economy.

The deadline to actually use the £100 high street voucher scheme card has also been extended to December 14, giving eligible members of the public an extra fortnight to spend their card.

The minister said issues around verifying the identity of around 160,000 people had led to the decision to extend the deadline.

Under the stimulus scheme all adults in Northern Ireland are eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend with the aim of supporting local businesses, which have been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Lyons said that “to date, 94% of applications from people who have provided the additional information requested have now been verified”.

He also urged applicants who have struggled to provide the necessary documentation to reach out to MLAs and MPs for their support.

“I have written to all MLAs and MPs to say that if their constituency offices are able to provide assurances on behalf of an applicant that they are eligible for the scheme, these applications can be manually verified by the Department,” added the East Antrim MLA.

He also welcomed new data which has shown that footfall at retail locations “has significantly improved from September”, according to the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) and insights firm Sensormatic IQ.

“This shows that the High Street Scheme is having the intended effect,” Mr Lyons continued.

The scheme – which cost around £145m - opened for applications back in September.

According to the department, the outstanding applications have not yet been rejected, instead their personal details have not yet been able to be verified.

The department said anyone awaiting verification should expect to be contacted by the scheme, and correspondence can arrive in email junk boxes. Therefore people have been urged to be extra vigilant in checking.

The minister said his department is applying “maximum flexibility” on the information that can be provided to confirm people are eligible for a Spend Local card.

The MLA also rejected accusations that there was any sexual discrimination within the scheme against women whose maiden name on their birth certificate was different from their married name.

Last month it was reported a number of married women had complained they had not been able to use their birth certificate to verify their identity.

He said: "I have taken early and decisive action to address this issue, and can now assure members that applicants will not be facing this issue."

"I would like to thank retailers for their support in promoting the Spend Local card," he added on Monday.

“I also want to thank the public for the support they are giving to their local high streets. For anyone who has any balance left on their card, no matter how small, my message is: please go out and spend it locally.”

Those lucky enough to have received their voucher will need to activate the card before use.

An automated helpline is available on 02895 313 153, with people prompted to enter their 16-digit card number on the front and the last four digits of their registered phone number, alongside their date of birth.

Alternatively, the card can be activated by text message, sending the word “PIN” and the last eight digits of the card number to 07883 294184. It can take up to 30 minutes for the PIN to be delivered.