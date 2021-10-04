NI high street voucher: First 100,000 Spend Local cards issued – what to do when it arrives

Public urged to use their cards to ‘support local’

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced that the first 100,000 Spend Local cards are being issued today.

Close to one million people have applied for the £100 voucher since it opened last Monday.

Issues emerged when the online portal first opened due to a huge rush in applications. However, the minister said he was “delighted” thousands would be receiving their their cards.

“Today marks the next significant step in the rollout of the High Street Scheme as the first 100,000 applicants are set to receive their Spend Local card.

“I am delighted that the process to issue the pre-paid cards is now well under way and that the first applicants will soon be able to use their cards to support their local retail, hospitality and services businesses.

"This will deliver the timely boost that they need to help them emerge from the economic shock caused by the pandemic.

“Since the opening of the portal last week, demand for the Spend Local card has been unprecedented. So far, over 970,000 people have now submitted their application.

“I would encourage those who have yet to apply for their Spend Local card to do so now on NI Direct.”

Have you got yours? Email newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

When an applicant receives their card, they will need to verify the card through a computer-operated phone system or text message and make the first payment using a personal identification number (PIN), before they can start to use it for contactless payments.

The objective of the High Street Scheme is to support local businesses across Northern Ireland adversely affected by the drop in footfall due to the pandemic.

The minister concluded: “As the Spend Local cards start to land in homes across Northern Ireland, my message to everyone who receives theirs is ‘spend local’.

"Please use your card to support your local shops, hospitality and other services which have been most affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.”