NI high street voucher: Friday midnight deadline looms for verifying identity

Those still in the process of verifying their identity in order to receive their high street voucher card have just a few hours left before the final deadline.

On Tuesday, the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons confirmed there were still around 50,000 people in Northern Ireland yet to return documentation in order to prove their identity.

The deadline for doing this is midnight on Friday, meaning those who have been contacted to request the additional information have a short final window of opportunity in order to complete the verification and ultimately receive their £100 card.

The November 12 deadline relates only to cases where applications have been unable to be automatically verified against government databases.

Anyone who falls into this category will have already been contacted via email or letter to request the additional information for the manual verification process.

The emails sometimes fall into junk boxes and the public have been urged to check these.

As a result of the problems some have faced verifying their identity, the minister announced the deadline to actually use the £100 high street voucher scheme card has been extended to December 14, giving eligible members of the public an extra fortnight to spend their card.

Under the stimulus scheme, all those over the age of 18 in Northern Ireland are eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend with the aim of supporting local businesses, which have been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole argued any unspent money from the £145m scheme should be redirected to help with soaring energy bills in Northern Ireland.

The Department confirmed the money spent on the Spend Local cards is ringfenced for the scheme and can’t be used elsewhere.

Mr Lyons was asked to give an update on the scheme during ministerial question time in the Assembly earlier this week.

He told MLAs: "There were 1.436 million applications made to the high street scheme. Nearly all of the applicants who have submitted evidence have been processed.

"There are approximately 50,000 who have yet to provide the necessary evidence who are still to be verified.

"All of these people will have received either an email or a letter in the post asking them to provide further information.

"There is currently one instance of potential fraud involving an application to the high street scheme under investigation by the PSNI."