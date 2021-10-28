NI high street voucher: Over 55,000 outstanding applications as Gordon Lyons doesn’t rule out extending scheme

Around 58,000 people in Northern Ireland are still required to send additional information in order to receive their £100 Spend Local card, according to Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

Mr Lyons also confirmed that around 700,000 cards are still awaiting delivery before Tuesday – the deadline the minister set himself to allow everyone at least four weeks to spend the voucher before the scheme closes on November 30.

When asked if he could extend the scheme beyond November, Mr Lyons said it was something he “would be looking at next week” and would issue a statement to the Assembly.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme, Mr Lyons said emails have been sent to around 103,000 people over the last few days seeking additional verification information.

He said around 45,000 of those cases have been resolved at “the first hurdle”, but said the remaining applications required additional information.

The minister said the latest figures he has reveal more than £17 million has been spent in local shops using the card.

"I am delighted that we now have over 700,000 who will have received their card, that is now well over half of the applications,” he said.

“Those people can get on with activating their card and getting it spent, which many people are doing. I have heard fantastic feedback from local businesses who said people are pouring in.

"There is another issue we are facing right now, which is the number of people that have applied for the card and their details haven't matched up exactly with what is on databases.

"We have sent emails out to around 103,000 people asking for further information so they can be verified and their cards can be issued.

"We want to make sure everybody gets their card... however we have to make sure the details they give actually match up with what we have on our records.

"That may take a little bit more time and few more days to get sorted out. However most people will be expected to get their cards in the coming days.

"At least 45,000 of those cases have been resolved. 88,000 have sent back information to us and in around 45,000 have passed the first hurdle.

"There are a few more left to be processed. Unfortunately there were a few who were asked to upload two pieces of information and they sent one piece of information twice.

"I have also instructed officials today to be as flexible as possible when it comes to the verification of these details.”

Given the large volume of cards still to be delivered, it was put to Mr Lyons that it is likely some people will be waiting beyond Tuesday for delivery of their card and therefore not have the full four weeks to spend the voucher.

The minister was also asked whether the deadline for the scheme could be extended beyond November 30.

Mr Lyons would not confirm if that was the case, but said he plans to “look into all those issues over the weekend” and will be addressing the Northern Ireland Assembly next week.

"That is something I am going to be assessing over the course of the weekend to see where that stands and then we can look at the options we might be able to take,” he added.

“I intend to make a statement to the Assembly next week outlining where we are and the progress we have made against our targets.

"Partly this is down to the way the card provider issues the cards. I do actually expect we will see a significant increase over the coming days, but that remains to be seen.

“I did say I wanted to make sure people had those four weeks, so I will look into all those issues over the weekend.

"If I do make any changes I will want to speak to the Assembly first.”