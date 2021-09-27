NI High Street voucher scheme opens with public urged ‘don’t rush’ as system swamped with demand

Gordon Lyons urges public to be patient as online portal opens on Monday

Keen shoppers eager to apply for the £100 High Street voucher scheme have reported difficulties accessing the application site.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced on Monday that the portal via NI Direct had opened. But he urged that not everyone had to rush for their card and all eligible should apply over the coming weeks.

“This is a big day in the roll-out of the High Street Scheme,” he said.

However, users have reported the NI Direct not working properly, with some people getting ‘Bad Gateway’ messages.

Others have managed to submit their applications, but some are still waiting for a confirmation email.

A spokesman for the Department for the Economy said: "The website is currently experiencing some challenges associated with high demand.

"We are working quickly to fix this, but we always knew demand for the Spend Local card would be extremely high which is why we are giving people four weeks to apply.

"Please be patient, there is plenty of time for everyone to apply, receive and use their card."

Mr Lyons urged the public to be patient and web issues should be expected given the level of demand.

He also reminded applicants that the portal will remain open until October 25 and that there will be enough time for everyone to apply, receive and use their Spend Local card.

The cards are expected to arrive between seven and 10 days after you apply.

They can be used in any shop with a card machine but cannot be used online or for gambling or legal services like penalties.

A phone application service will open for anyone who does not have access to the internet on October 11.

He said: “Around 1.4 million people are entitled to apply for their Spend Local card, so we expect the portal to be extremely busy in the first few days. That is why it is important to remember that the portal will be open for four weeks and that everyone will have enough time to apply for their card. So please be patient.”

The minister reminded applicants to have their key information to hand when they come to apply. For verification purposes, all applicants will be asked to provide their name; address; age; gender; disability status; National Insurance number; email address; and telephone number.

He explained: “Please ensure that you have all your required information ready when you apply, including your National Insurance number and driving licence if you have one. There will be enough time for everyone to apply, receive and use their Spend Local card.

"The applications portal is robust and ready and it will be able to handle over 1.4 million applications over the course of the four-week period. But we expect early demand to be extremely high. Therefore, by being patient and ready with your information, you will be helping yourself and everybody else.”

Minister Lyons also warned people to be wary of scams and emphasised that the department will never ask anyone for their personal banking details.

He said: “Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals who will look for every opportunity to steal from others. It is important to state that the Department will never ask for anyone’s personal bank details. Anyone who receives any contact which they think may be a scam should contact Action Fraud.”

The High Street Scheme is part of the Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan. Its objective is to boost local businesses following the drop in footfall brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.