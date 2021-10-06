NI high street voucher users urged to consider charity – but should well-off use Spend Local card?

The Northern Ireland public should consider spending the £100 high street voucher on good causes or a local food bank, a charity has urged.

Advice NI’s Bob Stronge made the argument for the public to spend the money on the pre-paid card to help those less well off.

Glyn Roberts from Retail NI said nobody should “feel guilty” about spending the money and emphasised the aim of the scheme is to support local retailers.

One million people have applied for the voucher, with the £145m scheme allowing them to use the card in "bricks and mortar" businesses.

There are some restrictions on where the card can be used and it cannot be donated to charity directly.

Mr Stronge, told the BBC Stephen Nolan Radio Ulster show if people don’t really need the money they should consider spending it on others.

“The action we are calling for is for people to think about whether they really need that money and whether or not they could make a better use of it by donating it to a local food bank or a local charity,” he said.

“If they don’t really need the money then they should give some consideration to that. The other thing I think is everybody should claim this £100.

“At least if you get the £100 it does get spent and it gets spent in the local shops and that’s going to be a short-term boost to the economy.

“Everyone should claim it to make sure in fact it doesn’t go back into the coffers and get spent on something else.”

Mr Roberts from Retail NI argued the scheme was about “securing jobs within small businesses”.

He said the main point of the scheme was aimed at spending with local retailers but said there were options available for those who wished to use it to help others.

“In terms of options consumers have to spend it on, they can spend it in a charity shop, they can buy a gift and donate it to a charity shop,” he said.

“They could buy groceries and give it to a food bank. If people want to donate it to charity, they have got a lot of options.

“People shouldn’t feel guilty about spending this. I think the take up of this voucher has been very good. I don’t think there is going to be a lot of money left at the end of this.”

The discussion on the show was prompted after a caller asked host broadcaster Stephen Nolan if he would be “donating” the money to a “poor person”.

Mr Nolan said he applied to the scheme immediately, with the intention of spending the money on his mother.

“I have got enough to spend my own money on my mother so that one call yesterday is kind of testing me morally,” he said.

“Why am I not spending that money on a kid who will come down on Christmas day and mum and dad are just as decent as the rest of us, but can’t afford to buy that kid a present?”

The Department for the Economy has been approached for a comment.