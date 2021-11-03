NI hit with wave of WhatsApp and text message scams

PSNI are urging the public to be on their guard against a recent wave of scams.

Northern Ireland has been hit by a wave of recent scams involving the use of text messages and WhatsApp by fraudsters.

The PSNI said the scams involve a message from a person claiming to be a family member, with the aim of encouraging the victim to transfer money.

They said there have been numerous reports of people falling victim to the scam right across Northern Ireland in recent days.

Last month, the PSNI said they received 11 reports of the scam from across Northern Ireland on October 13.

PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock warned there are similar patterns of the scam and an increase in reports.

“In each case, a person purporting to be a family member, often a daughter or son, asks for money,” he explained.

“Typically, the ‘child’ is short of money or late paying bills, and asks the recipient to transfer money into an account. This is backed by a story that he or she has recently changed their phone or phone number.”

He described it as a “despicable act” and said the scam takes advantage of people’s willingness to help loved ones.

“In some of these cases the victim has been prudent enough to check with the relative and therefore realise it’s a scam before departing with any money. Sadly, however, this isn’t always the case,” he added.

“Fraudsters will use any means possible to trick people. While scams may come in all shapes and sizes, they have one thing in common – scammers rely upon the good faith and vulnerability of those they target. Hard-earned savings can easily be gone in a flash and, with it, one’s confidence.

“Please don’t get caught out. If you get a message of this nature, please take time to make contact, by a reliable means, with your loved one. So don’t enter into a dialogue using the same text or WhatsApp trail.”

Police recommended anyone who receives a suspicious message, no matter what the form, should take the following actions:

Email – if you feel unsure about an email you have received, you can forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Services at report@phishing.gov.uk

Website – If you have come across a website which you think is fake, you can report it here Report a suspicious website - https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/about-this-website/report-scam-website

Text message – Report suspicious text messages for free to 7726. Your provider can investigate the text and take action if found to be fraudulent.

For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.

If you have any concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.

You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101.