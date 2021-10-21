NI home buyers and sellers warned of fraudsters targeting property deals

Prospective home buyers and sellers in Northern Ireland have been warned about a new scam that could potentially see them thousands of pounds out of pocket.

The Law Society of Northern Ireland said there are increasing reports of fraudsters specifically targeting those buying and selling homes.

The scam reported involves a last-minute fake email purporting to be from a buyer or seller’s solicitor, asking the victim to deposit money into a new bank account which is controlled by the fraudster.

According to the Law Society of Northern Ireland in many instances of the fraud the money stolen is never recovered.

They said they are aware of reports of clients having lost “significant amounts of money” after falling victim to the scam.

They said the public should “Call, Check and Confirm” when it comes to the transfer of money, especially if the person receives an email or phone call informing them of a last-minute change in bank details.

Rowan White, President of the Law Society of Northern Ireland, said: “Our message to the public, especially those involved in a property transaction, is simple - always Call, Check and Confirm.

“Call the person or solicitor known to you using recognised phone number, Check if they sent you an email regarding a last-minute change in bank details and Confirm the right bank details with the person.

“Never transfer your money without checking with all parties concerned.”