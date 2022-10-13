NI home heating oil credit: How will I receive £100 for my bills?

The Government has provided details on how those with oil heating can receive help via their support scheme.

The payment will be in the form of a credit to electricity bills.

In Northern Ireland, home heating oil is used by two-thirds of households. That is compared to around 5% of households across the whole of the UK.

The Consumer Council has suggested heating oil currently costs more than £520 for 500 litres, compared to around £220 a year ago.

It was announced by the Government last month that home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland will receive a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs.

There were angry reactions from some politicians, who said the support was inadequate compared to the £400 Energy Bills Support payment, which is going to all UK households.

The lesser level of support for oil heating reflects how gas prices have risen more sharply than oil in the last year.

New information has confirmed the £100 support will be in the form of electric bill credit.

But how does this work and how can you claim it? We’ve answered some of the most common questions below.

Why are people with oil receiving less money than those with gas?

When the Government initially announced their plans, they said the reason for the focus on gas and electric was because these costs were become greater, while oil prices were somewhat steady.

This has now changed, and with oil prices getting higher (but not as high as electric and gas) it was decided to provide customers with a payment of £100.

The Government said it was to “ensure that all households who do not benefit through the Energy Price Guarantee to heat their homes, receive support for the cost of the fuel they do use.”

How was the figure of £100 decided?

The £100 payment has been calculated to ensure that a typical customer using heating oil does not face a higher rate of growth in their heating costs since last winter, in comparison to those using mains gas who are supported by the Energy Price Guarantee.

How will I receive it, will it be in cash or cheque?

Neither, the Government has confirmed the payment will be in the form of credit. It should appear on your electricity bill this winter.

Do I have to apply for it?

No, it's expected like the other forms of support it will be automatically applied to your bills with no need to apply or submit information to be eligible.

I don't have a committed energy supplier, so will I still receive it?

Yes, the Government has said if you do not have a relationship with an electricity supplier the £100 which will be provided by a designated body. They have said details on this will be coming “shortly.”

What happens if I pay my energy bills as part of my rent?

If you pay your energy bills combined in your rent, your landlord will receive the Energy Bill Support. However the Government has said “they should pass it on to you” and will be introducing legislation to “ensure this happens.”

It remains to be seen what safeguards will be in place in Northern Ireland.