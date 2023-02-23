NI home heating oil prices at lowest average level since beginning of Ukraine invasion

However, figures remain around 17% higher than pre-invasion levels.

The average price of home heating oil has reached its lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the latest Consumer Council figures have revealed.

Thursday’s data has shown the average price for 500 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland is now £373, the first time the figure has been below £400 since February 24 2022, the day Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

The figure remains around 17% (£56) higher than the pre-Ukraine invasion prices.

The average price for 300L of home heating oil is now around £237, while 900L will cost an average of £659.

Meanwhile, the average cost of diesel in Northern Ireland has also fallen, while petrol prices have remained static.

Diesel is currently an average of 161.0p per litre, the lowest figure recorded since March 3 2022, with the figure representing an average reduction in price of 1.5p per litre from last week.

While diesel prices have fluctuated in the past year, they remain 8.6% higher than this time last year.

The average price of petrol in NI has remained the same as last week at 143.7p per litre.

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, said Northern Ireland was “at the mercy” of global oil markets.

“Thankfully, since the end of June 2022, the global price of oil has been on a downward trend,” he said.

“Today’s prices reflect an increased supply of crude oil combined with reduced demand due to nervousness over a global economic slowdown.

"Additionally, the mild winter weather, has led to a drop in demand for heating oil.

"While the price of home heating oil has decreased slightly from the record highs recorded in March 2022, paying for heat remains very difficult for many consumers and people are worried about the future because of the current cost of living crisis.

"We would encourage people to continue to shop around for the best price for heating oil while also using distributors who have clear delivery standards and complaints procedures.

"In this regard, all Northern Ireland Oil Federation members have signed up to a customer charter which the Consumer Council helped them develop.”

Mr McClenaghan continued: "The Consumer Council tracks home heating oil and forecourt prices across Northern Ireland on a weekly basis and publishes the results on its website every Thursday.

"Our free online Fuel Price Checker helps consumers here check the highest, lowest, and average price of petrol and diesel in their area to ensure they are getting the best value when topping up their tank.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that the UK has spent more than £50bn extra on gas since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a new analysis.

Wholesale gas prices exploded after the invasion and have been in a volatile state ever since, with many British households now burdened with much higher bills.

The analysis, carried out by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), estimates that the UK paid between £50-60bn more for wholesale gas in 2022 than in a typical pre-pandemic year.

Gas is used to produce around 40% of the UK’s electricity as well as to heat 85% of British homes, which are among the least energy efficient in Europe.

Northern Ireland is much more dependent on heating oil, which is used in around two thirds of homes.