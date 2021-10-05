NI hospitality businesses in ‘imminent financial peril’ as they await reopening dates: industry chiefs

Industry chiefs have said the Executive needs to provide a full reopening date for hospitality businesses (Richard McCarthy/PA)

A full re-opening date for nightclubs, pubs and standing concerts is urgently needed in light of “imminent financial peril” faced in those industries, hospitality and event chiefs have said.

It comes as the Executive is expected to review remaining restrictions when it meets on Thursday, although it’s not expected any changes will be made until October 14.

Some businesses in the hospitality sector including restaurants, cafes and pubs still have to comply with a 1m social distancing rule. Concerts can take place indoors but there are restrictions that mean people must be seated during performances and no dancing is permitted. Meanwhile, nightclubs are yet to reopen.

Venues such as the SSE Arena, Oh Yeah Music Centre, The Limelight and Voodoo have collectively said there needs to be a full re-opening date where all remaining restrictions will be relaxed for concerts, nightclubs and licensed premises.

Adrian Doyle of The Odyssey Trust, owners of The SSE Arena, Belfast said social distancing measures are impacting the cost of running the venue.

“We still must implement social distancing in our hospitality areas, which has had a significant knock-on effect on queues for catering units and toilet facilities and led to increased staffing costs that are not sustainable. Standing concerts and events are still not possible either,” he said.

“As an industry, we have shown our willingness and commitment to operate safely through Covid status certification and we will continue to do so, when other regulations are removed. It is imperative that social distancing is reviewed on October 7 and a timeline for the removal of the remaining restrictions is provided, so businesses can plan ahead, and jobs and livelihoods can be preserved.”

In the Republic of Ireland, such venues will be allowed to reopen on October 22 while in the rest of the UK, those venues have already been reopened.

Technical staff, artists and supporting staff are still unable to return to work in the industry and now cannot claim financial support under the furlough scheme which also ends on Thursday, the industry chiefs said in a statement.

They said many upcoming concerts and events are in danger of cancellation or reschedule and blamed social distancing for causing premises to lose money whilst trading at maximum occupancy currently permitted.

Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster Colin Neill said it’s “imperative” the Executive makes a decision. “We cannot continue with no plan and no support for the hundreds of businesses and thousands of staff that are desperate to know their fate,” he said.

“After months of speculation about Covid passports for hospitality, we still do not know if they are planned and what they would entail.

“Hospitality businesses cannot withstand additional measures on top of the punitive restrictions that already exist. Equally they cannot endure the current situation. If the Executive cannot or will not make a decision of the removal of restrictions then they must step in and support the industry which is Northern Irelands fourth largest private sector employer."

In recent weeks, Mr Neill said the hospitality industry was facing a “catastrophic winter” due to a lack of clarity on the issue of reopening from the Executive, coupled with labour shortages and increased costs.

The Executive office has been asked for a response.