NI hospitals appeal to public to stay away amid ‘extreme pressure’

Some hospitals were under pressure on Sunday

An appeal has been made by several Northern Ireland hospitals for the public to stay away from emergency departments unless in urgent need amidst busy conditions.

Altnagelvin, Ulster, Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals are all under pressure, with more than 85 people waiting to be seen at one point on Sunday afternoon at Altnagelvin and 32 waiting to be admitted.

It's led health chiefs to advise the public not to go to emergency departments unless absolutely necessary for medical or mental health reasons.

The South Eastern Trust said the Ulster Hospital emergency department is under "extreme pressure".

"If your condition is not life-threatening you will have to wait a very long time."

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust advised: "Remember that the Emergency Department is for serious conditions. Please consider using alternative services available to you."

In the Western Trust, a spokesperson said: "Our emergency services are appealing for people to be safe this Halloween as our hospitals are under severe pressure due to the fourth surge of COVID-19 pandemic."