NI hospitals risk being ‘overwhelmed’ in event of January Covid-19 spike

Several acute centres are already operating beyond capacity, health trusts have warned.

The trusts appealed to the public to be ‘extremely cautious’ over the festive period (PA)

Flow of patients through hospital has been “seriously impacted” by pandemic restrictions, a joint statement from the chief executives of six organisations which deliver NHS services said.

They added: “Add pre-existing staffing pressures and staff absence due to Covid-19 infection, or the need to self-isolate, and there is a very real risk that hospitals will be overwhelmed in the event of a further Covid-19 spike in January.

“We are not making this point lightly and as a result, we are appealing to the public to be extremely cautious over the festive period and to take all necessary precautions to stop the virus spreading.”

A circuit-breaker lockdown to slow the spread of the virus which closed non-essential retailers and hospitality venues ended last week.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the Stormont executive would discuss whether further Covid-19 restrictions were needed before the end of the month.

She told the Assembly nothing was inevitable if more people cut down social contacts but accepted that “the numbers are not where we’d like them to be”.

“So we will undoubtedly be having further discussions about this in the days just before Christmas or just after Christmas.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said there is concern because the level of Covid-19 is still ‘much too high’ (David Young/PA)

Finance Minister Conor Murphy urged members of the public to behave safely.

“There is a concern because the level of Covid is still much too high, and there are still people dying from Covid.

“There is a time lag generally between a circuit-breaker and the effect of that, so we’re hoping to see a more positive outcome.

“But of course there is a recognition that people need to be able to get out and prepare for Christmas. Businesses and hospitality are struggling very badly and they need to get a chance to try to make some money.

“There is also an expectation that people will behave in a certain fashion, that people will observe social distancing, sanitising and make sure that in accessing servicing and goods, shopping and hospitality, they do so in a safe way.”

There have been a further five deaths with Covid-19, bringing the toll to 1,129.

The Department of Health was notified of another 419 new cases of the virus.

Hospital occupancy on Monday was 98%, with 429 Covid-19 confirmed inpatients, 31 in intensive care units.