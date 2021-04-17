NI hotel quarantine Q&A: Everything you need to know

Hotel quarantine for passengers arriving into Northern Ireland from 'red list' countries is now operating. Who does it affect and what does it mean? We answer some of the key questions.

Q: What exactly is it?

Hotel quarantine or, as The Executive Office, who announced the scheme on Friday night put it, ‘managed isolation arrangements’, have been activated ahead of the return of international flights to local airports. Any passenger who has been in, or transited through, a ‘red list’ country in the previous 10 days must book and pay for “a managed isolation package” before making any other travel arrangements.

Q: Why is it needed?

A: Officials say it is required to stop the spread of potentially harmful Covid-19 variants into Northern Ireland. Variants or new strains are one of the main concerns for scientists, because is it possible they could render vaccines less effective, or spread more easily.

Q: Is quarantining not already in place elsewhere?

A: Yes. Northern Ireland is weeks behind the rest of the UK. Hotel quarantine has been operating in Great Britain since mid-February, and in the Republic of Ireland since March 26.

Q: What are red list countries?

A: There are currently 39 countries on the red list which are considered at higher risk for coronavirus. They include South Africa, Brazil and United Arab Emirates. The others are Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Q: Is international travel actually happening?

A: Foreign holidays are currently banned and there are no direct international flights into or out of Northern Ireland. However, the arrangements have been activated ahead of the return of international flights to local airports, after April 19.

Q: How does it work?

A: Passengers must book through an online portal - https://quarantinehotelbookings.ctmportal.co.uk/ - the package will include collection at the airport and transfer to the designated hotel. Northern Ireland’s approach appears more lax than elsewhere in the UK. In England, passengers have described being met by security personnel and escorted to coaches to be taken to their hotel. Here, it appears it is reliant on passengers signing up for hotel quarantine.

Q: Do passengers have to pay to quarantine - and how much?

A: Yes. the portal shows the cost for one adult in one room for 10 days of isolation is £1,750. It states: “The package includes food and beverages, transfers, security and two Covid tests.” The price for children aged between five and 12 is £325. There is no charge for under-fives.

Q: What happens if a passenger does not quarantine?

A: Officials say anyone not complying with the regulations may be refused boarding by the airline or carrier and/or fined on arrival. Guidelines state entering Northern Ireland having been in a red flag country “without entering through a designated port or going directly to the accommodation over land border” could incur a fine of £10,000.

Q: What if I am not returning from a ‘red list’ country?

A: All those who have been outside of the Common Travel Area (United Kingdom, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands) at any time in the previous 10 days before arriving here must provide evidence of a negative Covid test result taken up to three days before departure. They must also provide journey and contact details by completing a passenger locator form; isolate for 10 full days from the point of arrival; and book a ‘day two’ and ‘day eight’ test package before arrival.

Q: How long will quarantine be required, and what are the prospects of a summer holiday?

A: It is not clear how long the arrangements will be in place for. The UK government hopes to reopen international travel on May 17, but is yet to make a final decision. Under plans outlined earlier this month, destinations would be classed as green, amber or red based on infection rates and vaccination coverage. No isolation would be necessary on return to the UK from green countries, but pre-departure and post-arrival tests would be required, potentially costing up to £200 each.