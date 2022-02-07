NI house prices increase by 10.2%, Halifax survey finds

Average house prices in Northern Ireland rose by 10.2% in the last 12 months, according to a Halifax index. Credit: Getty Images/Image Source

The average Northern Ireland house price rose by 10.2% over the last 12 months to £170,982, according to a Halifax index.

It was revealed in the figures the average UK house price hit a record high of £276,759 at the start of 2022 after increasing by around £24,500 over the past year.

But with household budgets under pressure from surging living costs, it is likely the pace of house price growth will slow considerably over the next year, Halifax said.

However the pace of monthly growth slowed in January, with values edging up by 0.3%, compared with 1.1% monthly increases recorded in both November and December.

House prices were up by 9.7% compared with a year earlier.

Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax, said: "Overall prices remain around £24,500 up on this time last year, and £37,500 higher than two years ago.

"Following the peak activity of 2021, transaction volumes are returning to more normal levels.”

Mr Galley said affordability remains at historically low levels as house price rises continue to outstrip earnings growth.

He continued: "Despite record levels of first-time buyers stepping on to the ladder last year, younger generations still face significant barriers to home ownership as deposit requirements remain challenging.

"This situation is expected to become more acute in the short term as household budgets face even greater pressure from an increase in the cost of living, and rises in interest rates begin to feed through to mortgage rates.

"While the limited supply of new housing stock to the market will continue to provide some support to house prices, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow considerably over the next year.”

Wales kicked off 2022 as the strongest performing part of the UK for annual house price growth, at 13.9%.

House price growth remained strong in Scotland, with a 8.9% annual increase, Halifax said.

Within England, the North West was the strongest performing region, with values up by 12.0% year on year on average.

Here are average house prices across the UK in January and the annual increase, according to Halifax:

- East Midlands, £226,221, 9.3%

- Eastern England, £322,876, 9.7%

- London, £530,832, 4.5%

- North East, £159,008, 10.8%

- North West, £213,200, 12.0%

- Northern Ireland, £170,982, 10.2%

- Scotland, £192,698, 8.9%

- South East, £376,171, 9.2%

- South West, £290,772, 11.9%

- Wales, £205,253, 13.9%

- West Midlands, £234,421, 9.6%

- Yorkshire and the Humber, £190,966, 8.7%