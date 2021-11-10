NI house prices up 10% to average of nearly £200k –market expected to struggle with rising demand and cost of living

The overall average house price in Northern Ireland has risen to £198,821, up by more than 10% in a year as housing demand continues to outstrip supply.

The latest index report from Ulster University is based on 3,314 transactions and revealed that 59% of estate agents surveyed reported heightened levels of housing enquiries over the last quarter.

Lead researcher on the report, Dr Michael McCord, believes that the lack of quality housing supply, “compounded with the volatile economic setting posed by the precarious inflationary environment, poses some challenges ahead for the housing market”.

The current average property prices range from £149,085 in Derry City and Strabane, the cheapest local government district, to £220,538 in Ards and North Down, which is the most expensive.

The increase in the average house price in the Derry City and Strabane area has even increased by nearly 21% in just three months.

Michael Boyd, deputy chief executive at the Progressive Building Society cited post-lockdown momentum and the phasing out of the government’s Stamp Duty holiday as the reason for increased demand.

The stamp duty holiday ended on September 30 and meant that buyers had no stamp duty to pay on homes up to £250,000. It went back to normal on October 1.

Last month, Samuel Dickey of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said he would expect demand to ease back from the incredibly high levels earlier in the year to more normal levels, “but the challenge is that there isn’t the supply to meet even reduced demand, and this is continuing to push up prices”, he said.

Ursula McAnulty, Head of Research at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive: “In what is traditionally a quieter period for the housing market, that effect may ease in the final quarter of the year, but there is still some expectation of ongoing demand and price growth.

“However, as the cost of living increases, the situation for both prospective and existing borrowers may become more challenging as we look ahead into 2022.”

An index by Halifax bank further revealed that the average house price across the UK hit a record high of £270,027 in October, showing an increase of more than £2,500 during the month.

Halifax said it is the first time the average UK house price has topped £270,000.

The report noted that Wales remains the strongest performer across the UK, with annual house price inflation of 12.9%.