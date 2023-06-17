NI international Toni Leigh Finnegan: Football and the Irish language are my two passions

Toni Leigh Finnegan, a former pupil of Coláiste Feirste, is back in the school working as a classroom assistant

A young woman from west Belfast is making her mark on the international stage with the Northern Ireland women’s football team.

Born and raised on the Falls Road, Toni Leigh Finnegan (20) has been passionate about the Irish language since she was a child and works at Irish language secondary school Coláiste Feirste, which she also attended.

Alongside learning the language, Toni Leigh took a keen interest in football and has been working tirelessly on her skills since she was a youngster.

She has gone on to achieve tremendous success as a defender for Cliftonville Ladies and the Northern Ireland women’s team.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she explained how her career began and her journey to date.

“Growing up, I was always playing football with my friends outside my house and then I started going to Willowbank Youth Club,” she said.

“One day, they put me in a team at their training and I started from there playing with a team of boys.

“That scheme used to run in the winter, and in the summer, I would play for Cliftonville. I was always going from the boys’ team to the girls’ team.”

Toni Leigh said her biggest inspiration growing up was Marissa Callaghan, captain of Northern Ireland.

“I grew up with Marissa and now I’m playing alongside her on the team.

“She was a huge help to me growing up. I always looked up to Marissa and wanted to be like her,” she said.

At 15, Toni Leigh was selected from the best players in each county to play for Northern Ireland.

“When I was growing up, there weren’t many things for women’s football and there weren’t many spectators.

“That has completely changed in the last few years and it is growing,” she explained.

For anyone who wants to play professionally, she advises that if you work as hard as you can and believe in yourself, anything is possible.

In addition to her career, Toni Leigh actively promotes the Irish language.

“I attended Coláiste Feirste and I love the Irish language so that was one of the reasons I went back,” she said.

“At school, the kids love asking me questions like what the score was at the weekend or when the next game is for Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland will take on Scotland away in a friendly on July 14. Following this, it’s a clash with the Czech Republic in a final friendly before their inaugural Women’s Nations League campaign kicks off in September.

The Czechs are ranked 27th in the world, in between Scotland and Wales, who beat Northern Ireland 4-1 in Cardiff last month.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland are heading to the World Cup in Australia next month for the first time and Toni Leigh says they have her full support.

“I’m really proud of them and I’ll be watching every game and supporting them,” she said.

“The progress they have made is fantastic and I hope they will be successful.”