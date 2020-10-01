NI is the 12th worst performing country for biodiversity loss

Nature is being destroyed across the UK, warns report

Concern: the curlew population has gone down by more than 80% in NI since 1987

Northern Ireland is sitting in the relegation zone for nature, according to the latest research from the Natural History Museum and the RSPB.

It ranks the country among the worst in the world when it comes to biodiversity, in what environmentalists are calling a wake-up call for more and faster action to protect natural habitats.

Northern Ireland sits 12th worst in the world for biodiversity loss out of 240 countries surveyed, one behind the Republic of Ireland, as the plight of UK nature is revealed in new global league tables.

New analysis from the Natural History Museum, in collaboration with the RSPB, has revealed that the UK languishes at the bottom of the league table of both G7 and EU countries for the amount of nature it has left.

In a global assessment, Northern Ireland was revealed as the 12th worst performing country for biodiversity loss with the Republic of Ireland ranking 13th lowest out of 240 countries.

The latest State of Nature report revealed:

In Northern Ireland, we've lost more than 80% of the curlew population since 1987, with Fermanagh and the Antrim Hills the last remaining hotspots.

41% of species assessed across the UK have decreased over the past 10 years.

In Northern Ireland, 11% of all wildlife is now threatened with extinction.

Across the UK, butterflies are down 16% since the 1970s.

More than 40m birds have disappeared from UK skies since 1970, and the crisis is showing no signs of slowing.

That means the UK is bottom of the pile for G7 countries for the fraction of biodiversity it has left.

"These league tables make for difficult reading and set the scene for the scale of the task before us," said RSPB NI Director Joanne Sherwood.

"But we don't have to continue like this. There is an opportunity to change and make the next decade count.

"Science-based analysis like this underlines that we must make urgent progress and investment if we are to avoid even more nature vanishing by 2030.

"We will be calling for 30% of land to be protected by 2030 as committed to by the Prime Minister earlier this week. The Prime Minister promised to work with the devolved countries of the UK, and RSPB will be seeking clarity from the Northern Ireland Executive as to how it plans to meet this important milestone.

"If we want nature in Northern Ireland to recover, transformative solutions to match the scale of the crisis must be put into action now."