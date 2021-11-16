NI journalist accuses PM’s father Stanley Johnson of having ‘groped’ her

Labour has urged the Tories to launch an investigation following claims that Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister's father, inappropriately touched a journalist from Belfast and a senior Conservative MP.

Ailbhe Rea, a reporter for the New Statesman magazine, has accused Mr Johnson of having “groped” her at a 2019 Tory conference event in Manchester.

Ms Rea, who lives in London having previously written for the Evening Standard, responded on social media to initial allegations from Caroline Nokes MP.

Mr Johnson declined to comment about the claims. He did say he had "no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all" while the Conservative Party is yet to say whether an investigation will be launched.

Ms Nokes said the elder Mr Johnson forcefully smacked her on the backside and said she has "a lovely seat" in 2003 ahead of him running to be a Tory MP.

The chair of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee suggested that the Prime Minister's father inappropriately touched her during the Conservative party conference in Blackpool 2003 ahead of Mr Johnson running in the Teignbridge seat in Devon in 2005.

"I've had male MPs stick their hands on my backside in Strangers' Bar (in Parliament)," she said during a panel discussion.

"And I can remember a really prominent man smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'Oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'.

"Stanley Johnson did that to me ahead of the '05 election, so it was Blackpool... 2003/4.

"I didn't do anything and I feel ashamed by that... now I probably would."

Responding to the allegation on Twitter, Ms Rea said: "Stanley Johnson also groped me at a party at Conservative conference in 2019.

"I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister's father."

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds urged the Conservative Party to launch an investigation.

"The Conservative Party clearly needs to investigate a serious allegation like that, that happened at their party conference," he told Times Radio.

"Caroline Nokes is a very senior member of parliament. She's the chair of the Women and Equalities committee.

"But whether it is a very senior member of parliament, whether it is anybody who attended that party conference, whoever the victim is, it is for us to listen to the victim, to treat their allegation extremely seriously and sensitively."

Home Office minister Damian Hinds did not commit to an investigation during an appearance on the same radio station.

"If there is an investigation to be had, if that is the appropriate course of action, then of course that will happen," he said.

Mr Johnson lost the campaign to become an MP in 2005 but had served as a Conservative member of the European Parliament between 1979 and 1984.

Mr Johnson, now 81, did not immediately respond when contacted by the PA news agency about both of the allegations.

But, regarding the initial accusation, he told Sky News: "I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all. But there you go ... and no reply."

On Tuesday morning, Ms Nokes tweeted: "Just wanted to thank the sisterhood for the solidarity and support today. You know who you are and you're amazing."

Downing Street declined to say whether an investigation would be carried out, with the Prime Minister's official spokesman saying: "I haven't spoken to the PM about this, it wouldn't be one for me.

"I'm not going to be drawn into specific allegations against a private individual. Of course we would want anyone in any circumstance who feels they have been a victim of any kind of harassment to come forward and report them to the appropriate authorities."