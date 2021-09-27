NI journalist Peter Cardwell ‘delighted’ to become TalkRadio’s political editor

Broadcaster will also continue presenting programmes on the radio station

The Co Armagh man, who made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, will also be presenting programmes.

Cardwell secured Arlene Foster’s first interview for TalkRadio after she stepped down from her role as DUP leader and First Minister this summer.

He said he was “delighted” to become political editor as he revealed he is currently reporting from Labour’s party conference in Brighton.

The broadcaster, who is a former special adviser and recently published a book about his time in the role with four cabinet ministers, has joined TalkRadio as the station plans to unveil TalkTV early next year.

Owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, TalkTV will offer a mix of programming from its stable of household brands, using talent from talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, Times Radio, The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times.