NI junior football legend Mervyn Bell to be honoured with special funeral service on the pitch at his beloved Dundela 

Mervyn Bell has been granted his dying wish — a funeral service at his beloved Wilgar Park.

The legendary junior football manager, who won over 30 trophies in 40 years with Dundela, died on Saturday aged 78.

The east Belfast man always wanted his club's home ground to play some part in his funeral, and this Friday a special service for him will be held on the pitch.

Mr Bell, who was one of the most successful managers at any level in British football, will then be buried after a private ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery but the Bell family have said everyone is welcome to the stadium for the 10.30am service.

The widowed father of two and grandfather passed away on June 12, having been out walking.

His death shocked members of his family and friends who had described him as a very fit man for his age.

Former and current Dundela players and administrators, and others from the local senior and junior football communities, are expected to attend the service at a ground which is better known as ‘The Hen Run’.

Dundela named their new stand after their former manager last year, a gesture which the modest Mr Bell described at the time as “a proud, humbling moment”.

He added: “Aren’t football stands usually named after people who are described as legends, and are dead?”

Despite his record-breaking trophy-laden tenure at Dundela, Mr Bell never had a formal written contract between himself and the club, instead working on a ‘verbal arrangement’ until he retired in 2006.

In his later years, after his wife Irene lost her battle with cancer in September 2013, Meryvn became the club’s unofficial historian, embracing social media to share and invite memories of the club he led for 1,745 games.

Dundela’s senior neighbours Glentoran, whose Oval ground is only a few hundred yards away from Wilgar Park, offered their “deepest condolences” to Mr Bell’s family and loved ones “and to all our friends at The Hen Run”.

Their statement added that there is “a deep personal loss felt by the local football community in east Belfast and far beyond”.

Last year, the club marked the 125th anniversary of its foundation, although celebrations were curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.