NI labour market recovery continues as number of payrolled employees increases

Northern Ireland's labour market recovery has continued in March with the number of payrolled employees now higher than pre-Covid for the tenth consecutive month.

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in Northern Ireland in March 2022 was 775,000, an increase of 0.1% over the month and 4.8% over the year according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

There was also a fall in the unemployment rate to 2.5%. This latest unemployment rate is the same as the rate reported in the pre-pandemic period (December-February 2020).

However, the total number of hours worked and the unemployment rate are still below pre-pandemic levels.

The total number of weekly hours worked in NI was estimated at 27.2million, a decrease of 3.8% on the previous quarter and an increase of 7.0% over the year.

The latest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (the proportion of economically active people age 16 and over who were unemployed) for the period December-February 2022 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 2.5%.

The unemployment rate decreased by 0.6 percentage points (pps) over the quarter and by 1.0pps over the year.

The 25-34 age group is the only group to yet return to pre-pandemic numbers, with 0.7% less employees than in March 2020.