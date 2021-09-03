NI legend Gerry Armstrong praises ‘on the ball’ fans for keeping FIFA right on GAWA’s World Cup history

Football organisation overlooked team’s 1980s World Cup appearances in tweet after Thursday’s win against Lithuania

Northern Ireland football hero Gerry Armstrong has praised the Green and White Army for “being on the ball” after fans took FIFA to task after it overlooked the team’s 1982 and 1986 World Cup appearances.

The international side enjoyed an emphatic 4-1 win over Lithuania on Thursday, prompting the official FIFA account to wrongly tweet that Ian Baraclough’s side were on course to reach their first World Cup since 1958. The tweet has since been deleted.

Read more Northern Ireland fans outraged as FIFA Twitter blunder forget 1980s World Cup heroics

Northern Ireland’s last appearance at a World Cup finals was in fact back in 1986 when Billy Bingham led the side to the tournament in Mexico.

Bingham was also in charge when Northern Ireland played at the finals four years previous in Spain 1982 - the year they famously beat the hosts in Valencia – thanks to the winning goal by Armstrong.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Gerry praised Northern Ireland’s latest performance and was magnanimous about FIFA’s social media misstep, insisting it was “just one of those things”.

"Everybody makes mistakes,” he said.

"I’m sure there’s plenty of people that’ll tell them that they got it wrong. We all know we qualified for ‘82 and ‘86.

"As I say, people do make mistakes. It’s no big deal for me. It’s not a problem.”

FIFA deleted tweet after fans' backlash.

Fans were quick to point out the error, with one supporter simply replying: “delete this you eejits” while another said: “What are you talking about? Do the 1982 and 1986 World Cups not count... Come on... Sort it out! #GAWA”.

A fellow fan posted: "Seriously!! You don’t even know your own history!!" and: "Come on, you must remember 82 surely. Beat the host country, Norman Whiteside youngest ever player. I mean it is your competition after all!!"

Armstrong praised supporters’ knowledge of Northern Ireland’s achievements on the pitch, adding: “Our fans our great and I have to say they are very knowledgeable and well on the ball

"So I’m not surprised that fans have reacted to it. Sure we’ll keep them [FIFA] right the next time. They should come to one of our fans for the information the next time.”

FIFA has been approached for comment.