NI man banned from keeping animals for 10 years organises massive dog show

A massive dog show which took place in Craigavon was run by a man who is banned from keeping dogs for 10 years due to cruelty, the Sunday World has revealed.

Breandan Coleman was convicted in 2020 of causing unnecessary suffering to a black Patterdale terrier-type dog and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the animal.

Coleman told the Sunday World he was “surprised” anyone had raised any objections to him running the show.

In 2018, he’d left the pregnant dog in his car in soaring hot temperatures while he was at the Irish Game fair in Antrim.

Shortly after the incident he told the Sunday World: “I am devastated by the loss of one of my favourite dogs through an unfortunate series of circumstances.”

But an investigation launched by animal welfare officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council into the incident ultimately saw him prosecuted at Antrim Magistrates Court.

A judge told him it was a “serious case” and “in the court’s view the dog suffered unnecessarily, which resulted in its death”.

He handed him a three-month jail sentence, suspended for one year, and banned him from keeping any animal for 10 years.

The court also heard that at the time Coleman was on a suspended sentence for an unrelated assault on a “first responder” and that the dog incident had pre-dated that.

Concerned dog lovers contacted the Sunday World last week to complain that Breandan Coleman was going ahead with his dog show on the shores of Lough Neagh.

The North Armagh Working Terrier Dog Show was due to take place last Sunday and the 39-year-old had been promoting it over the last month on his Facebook page where he has changed his profile name to Brendy O Colmán.

According to his posts advertising the event, which he had been running for years before Covid and his conviction for dog cruelty, there will be dozens of prizes given to a plethora of dog breeds including pit bulls, lurchers and whippets.

He also posted a picture of all the trophies, rosettes and prizes which will be won today.

There’s no suggestion Coleman is doing anything illegal by hosting the event but it has left some dog lovers “barking mad”.

One caller said: “He’s banned from keeping animals for 10 years because he let a dog die in his car but yet he’s able to run a dog show? There’s something not right about that. If you are banned from keeping any kind of animal you shouldn’t be allowed to hold an event like a dog show.”

Another angry caller told the Sunday World: “He has changed his name to the Irish spelling of it. Is he hoping nobody will know it’s him or something?

“He’s been banned from keeping dogs for 10 years and he shouldn’t be anywhere near them. He is organising it. This is his show.

“People should know that the man behind this show has been convicted of animal cruelty. It’s unbelievable that he’s carrying on as if he’s got no criminal record for animal cruelty.”

Coleman runs the North Armagh Working Terrier Club whose badge is a terrier dog beside a large shovel.

On Saturday night, he defended his decision to run the dog show and claimed the profits were going to charity, though he didn’t detail which one.

He told the Sunday World: “I am surprised that anyone would object to me being involved in the organisation of a dog show.

“As you are aware, a peculiar set of circumstances led to my being banned from keeping animals for 10 years. I would stress that there was no intentional cruelty involved in the incident.

“I have observed the ban but still retain a lifelong interest in dogs and as I have extensive experience of organising successful and incident-free dog shows it was not surprising that local canine interests suggested I get involved in organising this show.

“I would also stress that I have never shown dogs at one of the events where I am involved and, obviously, I will have no involvement whatsoever in handling, judging or the ownership of any dog present.

“In fact, the unfortunate circumstances which led to my ban has made me take additional steps to make sure nothing like this could happen at the planned show.

“The show has been organised to ensure the highest standard of judging, sportsmanship and safety of dogs and handlers.”

During his sentencing in his dog cruelty case, Coleman cried in court after a barrister argued he should be banned from keeping animals.

Prosecution barrister Jennifer Gilpin told the court women approached the car and said the dog was dead “and there was no air into the car”, and they had tried CPR, but to no avail.

When interviewed, the defendant said he had come back to check on the dog and had been away for a maximum of half-an-hour.

The prosecutor said a vet report said the temperatures were 23C outside and 27C inside the car, and the temperature in the vehicle would have risen to 32C after around half-an-hour.

Ms Gilpin added: “The vet concluded the cause of death was heatstroke.”

The prosecutor asked the court to consider disqualifying the defendant from keeping any type of animal.

Coleman became emotional in court and said he was “not accepting that”.

He added: “It was a tragic accident, that’s all it was, I have been round dogs 30 years.”

He said he had not intentionally put the pet into the car “to die”, saying the death had “broke my heart” and that of his child’s.