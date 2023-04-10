NI man beaten with pool cue during burglary in NI

The PSNI is appealing for information after a man was struck on the head with a pole cue several times during a robbery in Co Antrim.

The incident occurred in the Muckamore Garden Village area of Antrim on Sunday.

Police received a report of an aggravated burglary shortly before midnight.

It was reported that an unknown male entered a property and struck a male occupant with a pool cue “a number of times” in the head before stealing a wallet containing a sum of cash.

A police spokesperson said the victim was later taken to hospital as a “precaution”.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2002 of 09/04/23.”

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”