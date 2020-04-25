NI man one of three held after huge cocaine find

NCA investigators, supported by Border Force officers, recovered 36 kilos of cocaine from what is believed to be a purpose-built hide in a lorry that had travelled on a ferry from France to Dover

A Northern Ireland lorry driver has been arrested in a National Crime Agency drug swoop.

NCA investigators, supported by Border Force officers, recovered 36 kilos of cocaine from what is believed to be a purpose-built hide in a lorry that had travelled on a ferry from France to Dover.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Magheralin in County Armagh, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import class A drugs.

Two men from the south of England were also detained.

As part of their investigation NCA officers, working jointly with colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, have searched properties in County Londonderry and County Armagh.

NCA regional head of investigations, Gerry McLean, said: "This was a significant seizure of class A drugs which would have generated a large amount of profit for criminals involved in drug supply."

All three men remain in custody and will be questioned by NCA investigators.