NI man reported to have been killed in Portugal after knife attack

Albufeira in Portugal, where a man from Northern Ireland was stabbed to death on Sunday night

A man, reported to be from Northern Ireland, is understood to have been killed in a knife attack while on holiday in Portugal.

According to local reports another Northern Ireland man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

It is thought the pair were on holiday together in the Algarve.

Portuguese police believe the victim is aged between 25 and 30-years-old.

The local authorities say he died after being stabbed several times near the Correeira Luxury Residence tourist complex in the centre of Albufeira.

Portuguese police believe the murder took place between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Albufeira told news site, Jornal de Noticias, that they were “alerted to a case of an unconscious person” at 6.37am.

Second-in-command of the operation, Rui Fernandes, said volunteers found the individual "in cardiorespiratory arrest, with rigor mortis and incisive wounds in the chest".

Mr Fernandes said the victim was inside the apartment residence, "backed up against a wall".

The chief suspect is thought to be around 20-years-old.

Authorities have not, however, ascertained the exact nature of the two men’s relationship or the motives for the crime.