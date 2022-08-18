NI man says it would be ‘cheaper to die’ than use heating as chief medic warns of ‘perfect storm’ this winter

Chair of the British Medical Association Tom Black said the “perfect storm of problems” will see Northern Ireland hospitals stretched this winter.

A Northern Ireland man has said it would be “cheaper to die” than use heating this winter in the face of soaring costs.

He was speaking to BBC Radio Foyle from Londonderry as members of the public appealed for more support in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

People living in Whitehouse Park in Derry recently made the decision to switch to gas heating but they have seen their energy bills soar – now five times higher for some.

One man said: “At the moment, I think it’s cheaper to die than it is to have any kind of heating, because even the coal’s gone up.

“I used to buy coal for £7.50 for 25kilos, now it’s £18, it’s ridiculous. I’m very worried about the winter, all the big boys are getting the money then we have people up at Stormont sitting on their backsides doing nothing.”

A mother spoke of having to cut back on any treats for her children while doing her shopping and not having the money to entertain children during the summer holidays.

She said: “I think it will be a lot harder this winter. We’re getting away with not using our heating now at the minute because we have nice weather.

“But when it comes to another couple of months’ time it’s going to be a big difference when you need it, and you’re not going to have it, a lot of older people won’t be able to put on heating as well.”

Another woman said it is already affecting her mental health as she feared further price increases in the coming months.

It comes as chair of the British Medical Association Tom Black said the “perfect storm of problems” will see Northern Ireland hospitals stretched this winter.

Dr Tom Black.

Dr Black said he has “never been at a more depressing meeting” than that held on Monday with other medical practitioners.

“Our view is that this winter will be the worst we’ve ever seen, and that’s with the health services, mental health will be part of that.

“Worse than the pandemic,” Dr Black said, “and that’s really depressing and it really struck us at the meeting.

“We’d ED (Emergency Department) doctors telling us, general practice doctors, mental health, everybody is telling us what’s happening, what resources we have for this winter, how we expect the needs of patients to increase this winter.

“We’re in the height of summer and we’ve statistics we’ve seen that are worse than any winter.”

“Many more patients are presenting with depression and anxiety, and housing problems and finance are contributing to that.”

The Derry GP added: “Finance, to be frank, hasn’t been one of the biggest things over the last number of years but certainly we’ve seen it in the past and we’ll now see it again coming into winter with the cost of living crisis, the energy costs, the inflation; it’s just a perfect storm of problems for the common person in the community.

“It will definitely be an issue for those areas with higher deprivation but I think this will hit most people – half the population, maybe up to 70%, who are really having to tighten their belts.”