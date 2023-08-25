NI man sentenced to 10 years for 20 sexual abuse offences including sexual activity with child

A Ballymoney man has been sentenced for 10 years in prison for 20 sexual abuse offences including rape, sexual activity with a child and inciting child to engage in sexual activity.

The 44-year old man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim was sentenced today (Friday) at Antrim Crown Court and will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register will also be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 12 years.

In a statement issued by the PSNI, the man’s victim, whom he was a father figure to, said she was glad the process had now concluded.

“I am very glad that this whole process is over and that this man will remain in prison where he belongs. I am determined not to let his betrayal of my trust, as a father figure to me, affect my life any more than it already has.

"I hope that this will give other people who may have experienced this type of familial abuse the courage to tell someone about it, in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and find some form of justice.”

The PSNI’s Detective Constable Downey also paid tribute to the man’s victim and welcomed the Ballymoney man’s sentence.

“Today our thoughts are with the young girl in this case. I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice,” the statement reads.

“The sickening actions of this man have robbed the young girl of her childhood. No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse or manipulation.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people. Our specially trained detectives ensure victims are listened to, safeguarded and supported from the moment they report. You don’t have to suffer in silence.

“If you have ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse we urge you to pick up the phone and call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”