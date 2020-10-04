NI man who died on Turkey trip named as Richard Molloy

A Belfast man who died over the weekend in Turkey has been named as 33-year-old Richard Molloy.

It’s understood Mr Molloy, from north Belfast, died on Saturday after travelling out to the port city of Marmaris for dental work, but it remains unclear what caused his death.

Two other men he had been travelling with from north Belfast have also been left critically ill in hospital.

Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is assisting the family in bringing Mr Molloy’s remains home.

“It’s a very difficult situation. The young fellow died out in Turkey after travelling with his two friends,” he said.

“I understand they had been travelling out for dental treatment, we don’t know how it happened but it ended up with Richard dying and the other two lads being seriously ill.”

He added: “At this stage his sister has flown out and she’s been put in touch with the funeral company who are looking after Richard’s repatriation.”

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said it was providing consular assistance.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey and we are in contact with the Turkish authorities.”

One of the men still in hospital has been named as Aaron Callaghan, a former player for St James’ Swifts Football Club.

A message of support on the club’s Twitter page read: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to former first team player Aaron Callaghan today.

“Everyone at the club are thinking of you during this time and we have both you (and) your friends within our hearts.”

Former manager Pat McAllister commented: “I just found out the news on Saturday and am in complete shock.

“Aaron is a complete gentleman and someone I get on really well with. All I can do is send him my best wishes and I really hope he pulls through.

“I was told they had taken a trip to get dental work done. I don’t know the other two lads but all I can do is send my condolences to the family, it’s absolutely horrific.”

Giving an update on Sunday afternoon, one friend commented on Twitter that both men were being “taken off the machines” and would soon be woken up.

On Saturday, MP John Finucane described the incident as “tragic”.

“The community of North Belfast will rally around the families of those affected and do all that we can to provide support to them at this time of great difficulty,” he said.

“I will be making immediate contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs to request all the necessary support be urgently put in place to assist the families.”

SDLP councillor and Deputy Mayor of Belfast Paul McCusker said he had been told the two men in hospital were in a critical condition

He tweeted: “Worrying and devastating news coming from Turkey regarding three local North Belfast men.

“At this stage we know one male has died and two others are critical.

“As a North Belfast community all our thoughts and prayers are with you all including the families.”