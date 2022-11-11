NI man who helped crack Enigma code during World War II to be honoured with blue plaque

John Herivel who devised technique to decipher German messages commemorated with plaque​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

the machine room in hut 6 of Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, the British forces' intelligence centre during the Second World War

A blue plaque to commemorate the life of a World War II codebreaker from Belfast will be unveiled on Friday at Methodist College.

John Herivel was a key player in the breaking of the Enigma Code in 1940, which helped win World War II.

The plaque will be erected by the Ulster History Circle as part of their blue plaque scheme.

The unveiling of the plaque will take place at 11am at the front of the college and will be performed by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Sir Nigel Hamilton.

His daughter Susan will also be in attendance at the event.

Chairman of the Ulster History Circle, Chris Spurr described him as “an insightful mathematician” whose “intuition” helped him play his role in deciphering the Enigma Code.

Herivel was born on Malone Avenue in 1918 and studied at the college where “his ability in maths was encouraged,” Mr Spurr said. He then went on to study at Cambridge University.

He was recruited to work at Bletchley Park, which was the codebreaking centre for the Allies, by his university professor Gordon Welchman. Here, he worked alongside the famous codebreaker Alan Turing and came up with the ‘Herivel Tip.’

Welchman later wrote about how vital the Herivel tip was in breaking the Enigma Code. “If Herivel had not been recruited in January 1940, who would have thought of the Herivel tip, without which we should have been defeated in May 1940?”, he said.

The Enigma Code was used by the Germans to send encrypted military messages during the war.

The codebreakers at Bletchley Park were developing a machine called The Bombe, which was essentially a computer that could decipher the messages.

The Herivel tip allowed the group to decipher messages while The Bombe was being built.

Welchman wrote that if Herivel’s idea had not helped them decipher the messages in the lead-up to the development of The Bombe, the consequences would have been “very serious, if not disastrous.”

Herivel’s discovery won him special praise from Winston Churchill on a secret visit to Bletchley.

After the end of the war, Herivel returned to Belfast and taught at Campbell College, before becoming a reader in History and the Science of Philosophy.

In 1975, he moved to England with his wife and family to become a Fellow at Oxford University. He died in 2011.

Codebreakers took an oath to keep their activities secret, so his role in turning the tide of the war wasn’t known until much later in his life.

Mr Spurr said that the Ulster History Circle is “delighted to commemorate this mathematician and codebreaker with a blue plaque.”

“The Circle is particularly grateful to the Ulster-Scots Agency for their financial support towards the plaque, and to Methodist College for their valued assistance.”

* This article was amended after publication to remove a line that wrongly stated the blue plaque scheme is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the AE Harvey Trust. This is no longer the case.