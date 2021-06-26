NI man’s footage of Capitol attack helps ITV win top award 

A Belfast-born TV cameraman has been congratulated by friends and former colleagues after his footage of the storming of the Capitol building in Washington helped ITV win the top award at a major European festival.

The broadcaster’s reports on the mayhem at a pro-Donald Trump demonstration in January received the award for best TV news coverage at the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

Mark Davey, from east Belfast, told friends he was delighted to have been part of the award-winning ITV team led by Washington correspondent Robert Moore.

Mark, who is in his mid-50s, started his career in the newsroom of UTV as a runner.

One of his jobs was to fetch reporters tea and coffee from the Havelock House canteen, alongside organising scripts and tapes for news bulletins.

However, he quickly progressed to an editor and camera operator’s role with UTV. It was the forerunner to a move to ITN, for which he worked for a time in Belfast.

Mark subsequently travelled the world covering major news stories.

He was based in China and the Middle East before moving to ITV’s bureau in Washington nearly four years ago.

He was the only TV cameraman inside the Capitol during the invasion of the building by Trump supporters.

His dramatic images went around the world in a seven-minute report by Mr Moore.

Mark, who was threatened inside and outside the building, later said that the scenes reminded him of covering ‘Ulster says no’ rallies, particularly at Belfast’s City Hall.

On Twitter, Mr Moore thanked the Monte Carlo festival organisers for recognising ITV News’s reporting. He said that he was proud to work alongside colleagues and competitors who were committed to gathering news every single day.

News presenter Julie Etchingham congratulated the correspondent “and his brilliant team” for winning the award.

The Monte Carlo awards, known as Golden Nymphs, are regarded as among the most prestigious prizes in international television. The winners are chosen by a global voting panel.

Separately, former US vice president Mike Pence has defended his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election, saying he is "proud" of what he did.

Mr Pence, a potential presidential contender for 2024, delivered his strongest rebuttal to date of Mr Trump's continued insistence that he could unilaterally overturn the results of the last election, even though the American constitution grants him no such power.

Pence, in remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, directly addressed those who continue to blame him for Trump's defeat to Joe Biden, who won the Electoral College on a 306-232 vote.

He said: "There's almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

Pence added he would "always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfil our duty under the constitution and the laws of the United States.”