NI media research project idea came from unionist engagement: Paul Gosling

Project leader stresses Irish Government had ‘no role’ in selecting research topics and says ‘significant misunderstanding’ about its aims

One of the individuals leading a project which will in part look at the “use of language” by Northern Ireland media has said there is “significant misunderstanding” about its aims.

Paul Gosling said the Irish Government had no say in selecting research topics.

He also insisted it was “not on our agenda” when asked if the project would examine “media bias”.

“We have never said anything about it being about bias,” he told the BBC Stephen Nolan show.

"It is actually an idea that came from Protestant, unionist engagement.”

He said the project was about “how we have a sensible, rational, fact-based conversation about the future of this island”.

"It has to be stressed the idea came from engagement with unionists.”

He said he was not able to name contributors should they request anonymity.

It comes after it emerged the Irish Government is helping to fund research which will be led by Derry-based community development organisation, the Holywell Trust.

It will engage with the whole community, with a particular focus on those who identify as Protestant, unionist or loyalist, on what future relationships and constitutional arrangements might be for people on this island.

The new research is part of the Future Relationship Conversations Project, which is jointly funded by Simon Coveney’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Gosling said there had been “significant misunderstanding” on the role of the Irish Government and stressed it had no role in selecting the research topics.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is funding “broad engagement” with the Protestant and loyalist communities about the future of the island, he added.

Based on conversations with “well-known” protestants, unionists and loyalists, Mr Gosling explained, a decision was made to understand the role of the media and how there could be “rational” dialogue that is “not inflamed”.

When questioned about the composition of the advisory panel and whether it was representative of the unionist community, Mr Gosling said that Brian Dougherty, Helen Henderson and Maureen Hetherington and Chairman Jones are all on the advisory group and “none of them are a republican or nationalist”.

He added that all of those individuals have “long-standing credentials in terms of community development”.

“It’s really important to stress that the Holywell Trust is a non-partisan peace and reconciliation charity and the purpose of this work is to make sure we have a sensible, rational conversation that brings people together whatever the future of the constitutional arrangement,” he added.