NI mental health crisis: Patients are sleeping on chairs, says Swann

People in a mental health crisis are sleeping on chairs and sofas in hospital while waiting for a bed to become available on a ward, the Health Minister has said.

Robin Swann made the shocking statement as he outlined the multi-million pound funding gap facing mental health services in Northern Ireland, with no money identified to fund his draft mental health strategy.

And he warned the situation is likely to deteriorate further as the rise in people experiencing mental ill health to date is only the beginning of an expected surge of cases.

Addressing the Stormont health committee on Thursday morning, Mr Swann said he will be “limited” in what he can achieve without “sustained, recurrent funding”.

He said: “Mental health services were under considerable pressure before the pandemic, and they are now experiencing unprecedented challenges.

“It is highly likely that these pressures will continue as the mental health surge we have all been anticipating begins to bite over the coming months.

“Indeed, evidence from other countries indicates that we are only at the beginning of this surge.

“Inpatient services are under extreme pressure. Our mental health staff are hugely dedicated and caring, highly skilled and committed, but are doing a very difficult job in increasingly difficult circumstances.

“An already difficult position has been compounded by the impact of the pandemic. Trusts are reporting increasing referrals as well as heightened acuity of patients.

“Trusts operate consistently above 100% bed occupancy levels in mental health inpatient units, and those patients who are admitted are often much more seriously ill than would usually be expected.”

Mr Swann said it was vital that people understand what operating above 100% capacity means in this context.

He added: “It’s not simply that this places additional pressure on already hard-pressed staff compromising their ability to provide the care and treatment patients need.

“What this means is that people whose mental health needs are such that they need to be admitted to hospital, people who are in crisis, who are seriously ill are being asked to sleep in armchairs and on sofas in hospital.

“The statements we all make about tackling the stigma attached to mental illness must feel a little hollow to people finding themselves in that situation.”

According to the most recent Health & Social Care Board figures, at the end of January this year, 374 patients were waiting longer than nine weeks for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) compared to 242 at the end of December – a rise of 132 children.

And a mental health support charity, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, has said parents have told them some children are waiting 18 months for a CAMHS appointment, while one health trust is only offering appointments to children who are suicidal.

Meanwhile, there were 30 more people waiting longer than nine weeks for adult mental health service at the end of January compared to the end of December.

Speaking to the health committee to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Mr Swann continued: “It is hugely important that we use this opportunity to strive to reduce stigma associated with mental ill health, to improve support for those who need it, and to secure the resources to ensure we have a system that adequately cares for our community.

“As members will know, mental health services in Northern Ireland have historically been underfunded in comparison with other UK jurisdictions.

“Mental health in Northern Ireland receives between 25 and 30% less funding per capita than in England, despite many indications that mental health needs in this country are greater, not least because of the legacy of the Troubles.

“That equates to a funding gap of approximately £100m to £150m per year, which is a dire reflection of the low priority we as a society and government have afforded to mental health up to now.”