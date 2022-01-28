NI Met Office alert: two yellow warnings issued for disruptive wind across weekend

Two yellow Met Office warnings for wind across the weekend have been issued for parts of Northern Ireland, amid warnings of potentially disruptive weather.

It is expected strong westerly winds which could reach gusts of 70mph will affect the majority of counties across the region on Saturday from 4am until around 3pm.

A separate weather warning for wind is also in place from 6pm on Sunday evening into noon on Monday.

Gusts in exposed coasts and hill areas could reach up to 80mph in some places.

It is expected the wind will potentially bring some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, with people advised to check their travel arrangements carefully and often.

Some bus and train services are likely to be impacted, while there could be some short-term losses of power and other services.

Those living in coastal communities or near sea fronts may also find spray and large waves as a result of the wind.

Warnings are also in place across the rest of the UK.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of strong winds will cross Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and some northern counties of England on Saturday morning before easing during the afternoon.

“Gusts of widely 50-60 mph are expected and there is a chance of a brief period of gusts in excess of 70 mph in places, particularly for parts of eastern Scotland later in the morning.

“On Sunday evening a spell of strong northwesterly winds is likely to develop across western Scotland, and then progress southeastwards eventually easing away from the North Sea coastlines during Monday morning.

“The strongest wind gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time.

“In addition, a small chance that a very limited part of the area could see a short period of more damaging gusts, that could reach 60-70mph inland, and 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills.”