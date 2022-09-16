NI meteor: Falling material likely to have landed in sea, experts say

Any falling material from a meteor seen shooting through the skies above Northern Ireland is likely to have fallen into the sea, experts have said.

The UK Meteor Network said it had received almost 800 reports after the blazing orb was spotted in the night sky over Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday. In an update, it said any resulting material "would have fallen into the sea"

Scientists used video footage taken from members of the public and analysed data to work out whether the "brilliant fireball" was debris or matter from outer space.

They said the object, which lasted more than 20 seconds, was "definitely a meteor", adding "we are now 100% confident this was a small part of an asteroid".

The network said the end of the meteor's journey was not observed on camera, but that it ended over the North Atlantic Ocean, some 50-100 km west of the Isle of Islay, the southern-most island of the Inner Hebrides.

Dr Marc Sarzi, head of research at the Armagh Planetarium, told the BBC on Thursday: "I don’t know the size of it, but it was pretty bright, so was certainly only some metres across.

"If it had come across six hours earlier, it may have hit Belfast.”

He later told the Belfast Telegraph in a statement, “The space around our planet is littered with decommissioned space satellites and small debris, which regularly fall back to Earth, and one way we can tell asteroids from space debris is the speed at which this happens.

“Asteroids can hit the Earth at an amazing speed, ten times faster than a rifle bullet. Space junk would still fall quickly, but not as fast as objects coming from outer space."

He added that he doesn’t think the event is too major, and said the only asteroid to cause significant damage or injuries on Earth to date has been the one that hit Chelyabinsk in Russia nine years ago, which injured over 1,600 people in the blast, mostly due to broken glass.

Belfast man Joe McNeill tweeted a short clip of the sky sighting on Wednesday evening, and said his “phone hasn’t stopped since”, with lots of media outlets getting in touch asking to use the footage, which has been viewed nearly 80,000 times to date.

“I noticed a bit of an orange streak coming across the sky and had no idea what it was,” said the Dunmurry resident.

"At first I thought it was a firework, then I realised it started to change colour and I couldn’t hear anything from it. I took the phone out to start to record it.

“I’d say I’m a sky-gazer, I’m always looking up. It’s the first I’ve ever seen anything like that, as bright on that scale, absolutely amazing.

“At first I saw a flash and thought it was very close. I was waiting on hearing a bang, but nothing came.”

He added that he’s holding out on physicist and TV personality Brian Cox getting back to him regarding his video, as he’s “a big fan of Brian” and hopes he gets in touch.