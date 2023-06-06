NI model Joanna Cooper posts photos of gorgeous Portuguese wedding to rugby player Conor Murray

Joanna having a laugh with a Conor Murray mask on her hen do.

Northern Irish model Joanna Cooper has posted photos of her beautiful sun-soaked wedding to Irish rugby star Conor Murray.

Derry model Joanna (29) and the Munster scrum-half (33) tied the knot in Portugal on Monday.

On Wednesday, Joanna posted pictures of the wedding, captioned “Here’s to forever.”

The pair spent a week in the Algarve ahead of the big day.

She followed up with photos of her dress and makeup, thanking luxury makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury for sending one of their artists to paint her face for the wedding.

The couple flew out to Portugal last week, and influencer Joanna kept fans in the loop via Instagram posts.

“Myself & herself off the airport,” she said, accompanied by a video of herself travelling in a car with her wedding dress and engagement ring.

“We have a week in Portugal before the wedding,” she added.

Joanna, who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland in 2015, recently arrived back from her hen do in Barcelona.

The model shared a host of photos and videos on her Instagram of boat trips, cocktails and festivities with her friends.

She said: “Almost ‘married’”

“The best weekend I could ever have imagined thanks to my gorgeous bridesmaids/man and all of these absolute gems.

“Luckiest girl in the world to have them all, that’s me crying again.”

Limerick man Conor will be moving to prepare for the Rugby World Cup straight after the wedding following Ireland’s Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations in February.

The couple, who first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London the previous year, moved in together in early 2020.