NI mortgage turmoil: Experts offers advice as lenders have ‘pulled the rug’ from prospective property buyers

An expert in property market research has said a move by lenders to withdraw mortgage products “has pulled the rug firmly from underneath those prospective buyers”.

Lenders such as Halifax, the Bank of Ireland UK and Virgin Money UK pulled mortgage offers temporarily in response to soaring interest rates.

Dr Michael McCord, who compiles the Ulster University house price index, said: “The Bank of England have forced lenders into drastic action to ensure they retain or maintain their margins for lending.”

Dr McCord told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Wednesday that Northern Ireland was sitting on a “mortgage timebomb” as experts scrambled to explain the current situation to worried customers.

“The withdrawal of mortgage products has pulled the rug firmly from underneath those prospective buyers and those seeking to tie themselves into the best deal possible at this time,” he told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday.

Dr McCord, who is a lecturer in property market research, has also provided his best advice to anyone concerned.

“My advice would be to speak with a qualified financial adviser who can search the market to get you a deal which best meets your circumstances as they will be able to identify the best rate and product.

“With the interest rate increases not showing any signs of curtailing, fixed rates will provide some security and protection from any potential further interest rates increases.”

As for anyone interested in re-mortgaging their property, Dr McCord said to “go for fixed rate”.

A fixed rate mortgage is one which does not change, meaning you are not affected by changing interest rates.

“I actually think maybe two years (fixed rate) because rates have already risen and may stabilise.

“To a savvy one I might mention a discounted base rate tracker. Some are only 2% still. If rates go up 2.5% then they will still be where fixed rates are now anyway.”

Dr Michael McCord

Mortgage advisers across Northern Ireland are in a difficult spot, having to reassure customers without being aware of how much the guidance will change in the coming weeks.

Orlagh Hallett, an adviser and expert who works with Mortgage Advice Bureau said: “The purchase market is still very buoyant within Northern Ireland and lenders are reintroducing products daily.

“Everyone’s circumstances are different, so I would suggest that you speak to your mortgage adviser to find out more information tailored to your own individual needs.”

Orlagh, who has over 20 years’ experience working in the financial market, also advises the same for anyone interested in re-mortgaging.

“(A mortgage advisor) will review your circumstances and give advice on the best course of action.

“There are many options available, so it is worthwhile discussing these with your adviser.”