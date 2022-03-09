NI must quickly introduce a refugee integration strategy, says report

Ukrainian refugees who have fled the conflict sit with British government officials fill out paperwork as they seek to enter the UK, at the ferry terminal in Calais, France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A refugee integration strategy needs to be delivered at pace in Northern Ireland, a report warns today.

It found minority ethnic and migrant communities here are too often overlooked by policy makers.

The cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee concluded that support for refugees was ‘patchy’, and often an afterthought amid the daily focus on local politics.

MPs said challenges faced by resettled refugees need to be addressed given the imminent arrival of people from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Committee chair Simon Hoare said: “Northern Ireland politics and public life has been understandably dominated by Green/Orange discourse.

“However, Northern Ireland is increasingly becoming more than Green and Orange and people from a range of other communities feel overlooked in politics and policy making.

“We urge NI civil society to encourage greater representation of minority ethnic people in their own organisations, so that politics can be done ‘with’ and not ‘to’ them.”

Geraldine McGahey

At the time of the 2011 census, Northern Ireland was the least ethnically diverse region of the UK. But the 2021 census is expected to show an increase in the ethnic diversity of the population.

The Executive has published two racial equality strategies — in 2005 and 2015 — but the committee heard concerns about a lack of progress.

Today’s report notes that minority ethnic communities “may be largely invisible to policy makers” due to the lack of ethnic monitoring and data on the population.

Natalie Donnelly from Unison NI told the inquiry how such monitoring “is just not there”, adding that “we have the Catholic/Protestant/other split in the monitoring, and that is it”.

Other witnesses said they are still relying on 2011 census data. Geraldine McGahey, the Equality Commissioner, told the committee that “all policy development to date has been flawed” as a result.

The report states the absence of accurate ethnic monitoring data “is lamentable”, leaving little insight on the scale of demand or whether equality initiatives are succeeding.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a refugee integration strategy, although a draft strategy has been published by The Executive Office.

The report cites the experience of 1,800-plus Syrians resettled here since 2015. The committee heard that cultural concerns and scarce language services made it difficult for refugees, especially outside Belfast.

It stresses the importance of learning the lessons from the Syrian refugee scheme.

“With Afghan — and almost certainly Ukrainian — refugees due to arrive soon, Northern Ireland needs to implement a refugee integration strategy with appropriate service provision throughout the region, and do so at pace,” it adds.