NI nightclubs reopening: Face masks ‘won’t be mandatory’

Northern Ireland’s politicians have agreed that face masks won’t be a necessary requirement when dancing in nightclubs once venues reopen on October 31.

On Tuesday, the Executive published its Covid-19 contingency plan, which said face coverings in indoor areas will remain mandatory throughout the coming winter months.

However, on Thursday Stormont ministers decided club-goers “will not need to wear face coverings while dancing” and the deputy first minister has also said plans to reopen nightclubs on Halloween night are still set to go ahead.

Social distancing rules that currently limit capacity in bars and restaurants will additionally change from regulation to guidance.

People will also be able to move freely around hospitality premises from October 31, including being able to stand at the bar for a drink, and people won’t be required to wear face masks in settings that involve drinking and eating.

Michelle O’Neill noted that the further easing of more restrictions is still intended for that date, but she added that the Executive will have to keep a "cautious watch" on Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland.

"We continue to monitor the way in which transmission is spreading, but also the way in which it is spreading in hospitals," commented first minister, Paul Givan.

He added that the new strand of the Delta variant of Covid-19, is "not causing concern" in Northern Ireland at this stage, despite a growing number of infections in the UK being caused by the descendant of the virus.

"We're continuing to monitor it; it is a transmissible variant more so than before - that's something we need to be alert to."

Stormont ministers met on Thursday to assess recent health data ahead of next week’s reopening, and they were told that community transmission in Northern Ireland remains “roughly constant at a high level”.

The update paper from health officials said Covid ICU numbers remain steady at between 30 to 40, while death rates remain low.

Ministers were told that modelling suggests transmission is set to plateau at the current high level for the next six weeks, with the possibility of modest falls or rises in case numbers and hospital pressures.

The Executive has also outlined measures it will implement if coronavirus cases spike or if the pressure on hospitals becomes “unsustainable”.

The use of Covid-19 vaccine passports in hospitality venues is one option being considered - a system already enabled in the Republic of Ireland.

The Belfast Trust has already said that the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children is under “extreme pressure” due to “children experiencing new respiratory symptoms and management of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

A spokesperson said that the hospital has “been managing the early onset of winter pressures since August” which has been “compounded by the impact of Covid-19 and the availability of staff”, with many children’s surgeries being postponed.

Dr Smith, a leading virologist from the University of Cambridge, told BBC Breakfast that around half of Covid cases are asymptomatic, and that the UK is probably already close to 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young also said that Northern Ireland had reached "a steady state with really quite high levels of Covid in the community" of about 475 cases per 100,000 population per seven days.

He stressed the importance of the booster vaccination programme throughout winter, with nearly 40,000 booster jabs having been rolled out in NI to date.