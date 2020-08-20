NI nurse nominated for top award

Health visitor a 'guardian angel' to us, says family

A Northern Ireland nurse has been nominated for a top UK award for her work in the community, with one local family praising her as their "guardian angel".

Noreen Ferguson, a health visitor in the Western Trust, is one of six nurses from across the UK named as a finalist in the Patient's Choice category of the RCNi Nurse Awards.

She was nominated by Olivia McManus (44) from Belleek in Co Fermanagh, who Noreen helped guide through her son Daire's (4) autism diagnosis.

Feeling overwhelmed after Daire suffered a very public meltdown during a family day out to Devenish Island, Olivia said Noreen gave her the confidence to cope.

"We had actually avoided going out in public before then. It was a bit of an eye opener as to what we were facing and it was a hard day for me, all the emotions came to the surface but I couldn't have asked for anybody better to be with me that day," she said.

"She's understanding, yet practical for all the different situations that mums have been through.

"Since then she's put us in touch with a lot of groups and Daire's doing great. Noreen has such a lovely way with her and unravels the stigma of these referrals. It helped me to take it in my stride rather than thinking of it as something that I have to get through."

Speaking about her nomination, Noreen said: "I can't believe that someone has been so kind to actually go to the trouble that Olivia did to nominate me for an award.

"It is so heartfelt and so lovely to hear. It is also recognition for what we do as health visitors. We are a fabulous team," she said.

"Olivia is a super mum and her husband Brendan is a great dad.

"I did not realise the difference I had made to her life. I felt I was just doing my job. As health visitors, sometimes we do not realise the impact we have."

Hilary Campbell, Lead Nurse Public Health, Women and Children's Services at the Western Trust, praised Noreen as "a dedicated, committed, caring professional" who helped children get the best start in life while enhancing the lives of families.

With Noreen the only entry from Northern Ireland this year, the public have been asked to show their support by voting at www.rcni.com/patients-choice-vote.

Voting closes on August 28 and the winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony held later this year.