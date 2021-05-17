NI officials to meet after cyber attack in Republic

Two Irish health agencies targeted by hackers over the weekend

Government officials in Northern Ireland are expected to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a cyber attack on two Irish agencies.

Officials will want to know how it happened and what was done to limit the damage, according to a cyber security expert who keeps in contact with government departments

The Department of Health in Dublin revealed yesterday it was the target of an attack, which followed a similar one on the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Thousands of patients face cancelled appointments and delays as hospitals may have no access to electronic records because of the ransomware attack on the HSE’s system. Its’ IT services were closed down on Friday.

The HSE said in a statement that it has focused on identifying clean back-up data and establishing a foundation on which it can begin to restore servers. Priority is on patient management systems, which will enable access to patient records and diagnostics, the agency said.

Following the second attack, the Department of Health said it shut down some of its systems as a “precaution” and that it is working with National Cyber Security Centre, An Garda Siochana and the HSE.

Cyber security expert Denis Podgurskii said he and others are in touch with different government departments on threats to systems.

He added that agencies can draw on expertise of many people in Belfast as it is an international hub for cyber companies.

Mr Podgurskii, the chairman of the Belfast chapter of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), an international organisation, said government cyber security experts are likely to meet to discuss exactly how the attacks happened and what damage was done.

“If you are talking about how easy it is for government organisations to be hacked, face a similar attack, it’s still doable,” said Mr Podgurskii.

“It is happening everywhere and it could happen tomorrow in Northern Ireland. I think its definitely some kind of lesson for the government in Belfast and the UK nationally.”

All government departments should have security in place, from simply warning staff never to download or even click on a suspicious email attachment to the identification of all vulnerabilities.

Other more sophisticated methods include taking advantage of a weak passwords or Wi-Fi network to enter the system, said Mr Podgurskii.

The HSE told RTE the ransomware attack on its system began after someone clicked on a link promising a chat on the dark net.

Crucially, the hackers would have needed to be in the system for some days or even weeks before they launched the attack and stole information as it takes time to navigate and find the right servers to lock on to, said the cyber security expert.

Mr Podgurskii praised the fast response of the Department of Health following the second attack, saying officials must have worked extremely hard over the weekend to mitigate any damage done.

“Incident detection and response are hugely important,” he said .