NI organ donation law named after boy waiting on heart transplant

Campaign: Daithi Mac Gabhann with his dad Mairtin Mac Gabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont

A law which will increase the number of life-saving transplants in Northern Ireland is to be named after five-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann.

The organ donor soft opt-out bill passed its final stage at Stormont on Tuesday afternoon despite fears it could fall victim to the political crisis.

All adults will be considered potential donors — unless they specifically opt out — when the law is enacted next year.

However, families will still have the ultimate say on whether a patient becomes an organ donor, prompting Health Minister Robin Swann and Daithi’s parents to call on the public to discuss their wishes with their loved ones.

Primary one pupil Daithi, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome — meaning the left side of the heart did not form correctly, has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for three and a half years.

His dad, Mairtin, said the family faced an anxious wait over the weekend after the collapse of the Executive on Thursday as the DUP continues its efforts to get rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"We were worried the bill mightn’t pass so we were delighted when we saw normal business was going ahead on Monday,” he said.

"I’m finding it very difficult to find the words to describe how we feel today, how pleased we are that the bill has been passed.

"We already know that Daithi has saved lives because of his story and know this new system will save even more lives, we’re so proud of him and even more so because of Robin Swann’s decision to name the new law after Daithi.”

Yesterday’s momentous development came as Mairtin and partner Seph Ni Mheallain, prepare to attend their 20-week pregnancy scan today.

"We’re going to find out if we’re having a boy or a girl, Daithi has told us he wants a brother or a dog,” continued Mairtin.

"Obviously we don’t care what we’re having as long as they’re healthy, it was at the 20-week scan that we found out about Daithi’s heart and there is a 5% chance of it happening again.

"At the moment, Daithi is stable but that can change at anytime and every time the phone rings, your heart stops in case it’s the call to say they have a heart.

"Daithi is at an age now where he’s at school and he can’t run as fast or for as long as his wee friends and he always says when he gets his new heart, he will be able to run faster than anyone.”

The passing of the bill has been welcomed by charities, including the British Heart Foundation, with the charity’s Northern Ireland head Fearghal McKinney describing it as a “momentous day”.

Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson, the former MLA who brought the first organ donation opt-out bill to the Assembly, said: “I believe this positive change will help improve the life chances of those who find they need a transplant.

"Bringing Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK is a vital final piece in the jigsaw of organ donation reform. Now that the law is changing we must see the promised public awareness campaign come into full force in the weeks and months ahead.

"Our new opt-out system has the potential to be both life-saving and life-changing and heralds the dawn of a new era for organ donation and transplantation in Northern Ireland."

Speaking after the bill was passed, Mr Swann said it demonstrated that Stormont can deliver for the public: "I know the situation we’re in elsewhere in Northern Ireland, but I believe today is a good day. It’s a good day for this place and it’s a good day for politics in Northern Ireland.

"It will be life-changing for many people waiting on organ donation, on those waiting lists at this minute in time. You’ve seen what this place can do when it works and does what this place should be doing when we work together.”

Earlier, Mr Swann announced the bill will be known as Daithi’s Law to recognise the commitment of the youngster and parents: “As a parent of a child with a congenital heart defect, I know only too well what drives them and what drove them to bring forward this legislation and the support that is necessary.

“For those people and patients who will benefit from organ transplants in the future, reaching this final stage consideration is an important moment.

“Agreement from the Assembly will permit my department to begin a full year of implementation preparations, that could include comprehensive public awareness and staff training before deemed consent would come into effect in the spring of 2023.

“It is important that we take this time to encourage and inform people to have the conversations they need.”

Meanwhile, chair of the health committee, Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, said: “This is life-saving legislation and will make a real difference to many families, particularly those desperately waiting for a transplant.

“Today belongs to all those that campaigned for this historic change in the law, particularly little Daithi Mac Gabhann and his family. They have brought the conversation on organ donation into our homes and workplaces, and I would encourage people to keep having the conversation to help transform lives.”