NI overrepresented in 2023 new year’s honours list, new data shows

Northern Ireland punches well above its weight when it comes to the honours system, new data has revealed.

A parliamentary report has revealed some of the regional disparities in the honours system.

In the new year’s honours list for 2023, 21% of recipients were from London — despite it making it up 13% of the UK population.

The East Midlands had just 2.3% of recipients despite having a 7.2% population share.

The report notes that regional diversity “remains challenging”, pointing out that “Northern Ireland and London tend to have a greater number of recipients than would be expected from their share of the population”.

The report reveals Northern Ireland has 2.8% of the UK population, but had 6.5% of recipients in the new year’s honours list.

Despite being the smallest nation or region, Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK where the share of recipients was more than double the share of UK population.

There were gongs for former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings, young naturalist Dara McAnulty, former Northern Ireland international footballer Gail Redmond, former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt, and Radio Ulster broadcaster John Bennett.

In the 2020 Queen’s birthday honours list, people from Northern Ireland received 13.3% of the honours handed out.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, writing in the foreword to the report on the operation of the honours system, said that the Prime Minister had tasked the Cabinet Office with “levelling up” the system.

Mr Dowden said that Mr Sunak is “determined to make sure our honours represent the length and breadth of the country”.

“He has tasked us with ‘levelling up’ the system so that it captures every corner of the UK — particularly regions that have too often been underrepresented. He has also set a key — and often overlooked — priority when rewarding public servants, to recognise those who have saved the taxpayer money.

“The Government is here to serve the British people; it is our duty to make sure we are delivering value for money on their behalf wherever we can,” he wrote.