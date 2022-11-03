NI Paralympian Bethany Firth ‘delighted’ to be recognised at Buckingham Palace celebration

The Queen Consort speaks with Olympic medallists, Laura Collett (left) and Oliver Townend during a reception for over 200 medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace

Paralympian Bethany Firth has told of her joy at being among more than 200 sporting heroes honoured at a Buckingham Palace ceremony hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Olympic and Paralympic stars who won medals at Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Games were invited to yesterday evening’s event.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Earl of Wessex, who is the patron of the British Paralympic Association, and the Princess Royal, president of the British Olympic Association.

On her way to the palace, Commonwealth swimming champion Bethan, who has nine Paralympic medals — including six golds — said she was honoured to have been invited to the reception.

“I am delighted that disabled sport is being recognised with such a high honour and I’m really looking forward to the event,” she added.

Earlier this year Mrs Firth collected her OBE at Hillsborough Castle and called it the “best day ever”.

For the third successive summer Olympic Games, Team GB gained more than 60 medals, with the team winning 64 in Japan, cementing its status as a leading force in world sport.

ParalympicsGB finished second in the medal table with 124.

The King joked about the risk of “belly flops” with champion diver Tom Daley and his sporting partner.

Daley, who won gold in Tokyo in the men’s synchronised 10m platform with diving partner Matty Lee, was attending his fourth Olympic reception at the palace and reminisced how the Queen revealed maybe she should have been a gymnast due to her short stature.

Mr Lee said about their chat with the King: “We were talking about how you can belly flop and making a splash. We chatted about how we punch a hole in the water, to make no splash, and I said if we get it wrong it can hurt a lot.”

“And he said ‘I don’t know how you do that’, it’s just crazy to have a conversation with the King.

“I did not think I would be talking about belly flops on a Wednesday night with the King.”

Among the other guests were Dame Sarah Storey won three gold medals at Tokyo 2020 in cycling events, taking her tally of Paralympic golds to 17 and making her the most successful British Paralympian.

The postponement of Tokyo 2020 to the summer of 2021 meant a short six-month gap to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, where Team GB’s curlers did exceptionally well.

Eve Muirhead led the women’s curling team of Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff to gold, and the foursome were at the palace, while Team GB men won silver.